OPINION: Political violence is not the answer— make your vote count this election

It only takes one click to a news channel or a glance at what’s trending on social media to affirm that political tensions are beyond high this year as the election swiftly approaches.

Furthermore, tensions are extra hot from this past weekend, as a second assassination attempt was made on former President Donald Trump while at his golf course in South Florida.

However, today, I am not interested in addressing political views regarding specific matters. My primary consideration is this: regardless of differing political stances, the one thing we should be able to agree on is that political violence is not the answer.

Over time, the United States has become increasingly violent and reactive surrounding politics and frankly, it has created a laughable outlook on our democracy.

Politicians throw around violent rhetoric to light a fire under those who are looking for a reason to harbor hate toward the opposing side.

Acts of political violence often come from extremists who have no shame in making noise and overshadow the large portion of Americans who typically fall toward the middle of the political spectrum.

Although we’re forced to participate in a two-party system that places us on one side or the other, political beliefs are not so binary.

The Pew Research Center found that within the almost equal divide between people who were registered Democrats or Republicans, there was more variation in voter identification leanings.

Research showed that 23% of Democratic party voters considered themselves liberal, while 25% considered themselves conservative or moderate. In turn, 14% of Republican party voters considered themselves liberal or moderate, while 33% claimed to be conservative.

These statistics show that although people will pick one side or another, how they identify their political beliefs is not so cut and dry.

Admittedly, trying to prevent political violence may seem like a helpless cause for the average American, but we as citizens have the power to decide what to accept and what influences our politics. The death of a mass number of people should not be the catalyst that we rely on to unite us again as American citizens.

Ultimately, political acts of violence should not be a contributing factor to voting decisions.

While the acts of extremists may make a lot of noise in the news and social media, it’s important to keep in mind how information is spread and portrayed during this voting season.

As the election approaches, be aware of what news and events are major influences in our politics. Being cognizant of all sides of the conversation will help you make an educated and thoughtful vote, not a reactive one.

If you are not yet registered and want to vote locally, a convenient way to do so is by going to the Florida Department of State’s website and registering online by Oct. 7, 2024.

If you’re not from Jacksonville and would prefer to vote in your hometown, make sure to go online to your election office’s website and find out how to register. If you are unable to vote physically, request that a ballot be sent to your college mailing address.

If you are still unsure about the process, vote.gov is a great resource that provides a detailed description plus additional links on how to register and vote as an out-of-town college student.

If you are voting in Jacksonville but are not certain where your polling location is, the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website provides a user-friendly locator. You simply type in your address, and it will provide all of the precinct information you need.

Finally, if all else fails and I lost you in all the “ifs,” the internet is filled with countless voting information websites and resources; all it takes is a quick search.

So, please start the process now because it’s never too early to prepare. Make sure to register and stay educated on what is going on. Nov. 5 is Election Day and it’ll be here before you know it. Remember— your vote always counts.