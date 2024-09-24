President Limayem gives motivational address and highlights University achievements at UNF Convocation

University President Moez Limayem emphasized North Florida’s achievements and goals and said he is proud of the campus community in his address at the UNF Convocation event on Sept. 19.

Hundreds of students, faculty, staff and UNF community members filled nearly every seat in the Lazzara Performance Hall to attend the hour-long State of Osprey Nation address. A post-event celebration was held at the Osprey Plaza at the Student Union, where scholarship and gift card giveaways and complimentary food, drinks, and swag were offered.

Limayem began his address by asking new UNF members to stand up. He asked them to remain standing before asking first-generation college students, community project participants and donors to stand.

“This year, 32 percent of our freshman class is first generation—that’s impressive,” Limayem said.

Limayem reported that students have dedicated 3.2 million hours since 2019 through community-based learning projects and committed that all students will participate in some type of experiential learning by the next academic year.

Five UNF faculty members won awards for exemplifying UNF’s core values. Heather Barnes Truelove from the Department of Psychology won the 2024 Distinguished Professor Award. A list was displayed to honor several of this year’s outstanding faculty and staff members.

According to the presentation, UNF has received more than $2.5 million in grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Health. Limayem highlighted some of the university’s achievements as it is working toward its R1 status.

This summer, three faculty members were awarded a patent for discovering a compound that could “turn off” cancer. Chemistry professors Bryan Knuckley and Corey Causey and Biology Associate Lecturer Fatima Rehman made this discovery possible.

UNF professors Guilherme Cesar and Juan Aceros are working on technology to improve mobility for children.

As part of UNF’s strategic plan, Limayem hopes to grow the student population from 17,000 to 25,000 students over the next four years, “all while holding close to those things that make UNF so special.”

“Everything we do is for our students and there have been great efforts to ensure their continued success,” Limayem said. “Every single person here plays a role in student success,” said Limayem.

This year, UNF launched the MyNest platform to provide students with access to resources and the Osprey First Summer Pathway Program to prepare them for college. More than 600 students attended the summer program, and the fall term retention rate was 96 percent.

Limayem appreciated the ongoing construction around campus, including the UNF Coggin College of Business and the new Honors Residence Hall. At a groundbreaking ceremony, Limayem said students can apply for housing at the new dorms beginning in the Spring of 2025.

“In my mind, that is a beautiful sight. It means we are updating our facilities,” said Limayem of the ongoing campus construction.

Limayem ended his address by asking the audience to shout the loudest “swoop” in UNF history.

“Together, we will soar very high,” said Limayem.

Visiting art instructor Aisling McDonald announced the restoration of Goldy, formerly Colonel Crackers, a historic goldfish sculpture known for its place in the pond outside the Thomas G. Carpenter Library. Recently, the sculpture disappeared from its usual spot, and it was unclear why Goldy was removed until Friday’s convocation.

McDonald said Goldy’s old age and weathering prompted her and two dedicated art students to transform and restore the beloved sculpture.

After the presidential address, audience members walked to the Student Union to get a chance to win a UNF Foundation scholarship or gift card. Students had to be present at both the Convocation and Plaza Party to win.

The after-party provided a catered lunch and supplied HotBox Pretzels, Kona Ice and UNF merch. Students, staff and faculty, community members and individuals who did not attend the initial Convocation stood in line for an hour to receive their free food and merch.

Master’s student in material science, Daniela Amalfi, said she enjoyed the Convocation and free food at the Plaza Party.

“It was a bit longer than I expected,” Armalfi said.

Amalfi said her favorite part of the Convocation was Limayem’s discussion of UNF’s achievements over the years.

Makayla Innome, a political science junior, said she liked the speeches and the food at the after-party. She said she found out about the event through an email.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to meet other people,” Innome said.

Innome said that she would attend the event again next year.

Biology graduate student Seth Buchanan said he enjoyed the free food at the event and how it was well-run.

Buchanan commented on Limayem’s success as president and was happy to hear about UNF’s research accomplishments.

“I’m glad he was able to praise the individuals who are participating in the research,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan also enjoyed the president’s comedic personality and how he could crack jokes throughout the event.

“It makes him more like us,” Buchanan said.

Students can join the UNF Alumni Association at Swoop Into Service for the university’s birthday on Oct. 19. Any UNF members are welcome to volunteer with various community service projects.

