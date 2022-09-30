Colonel Crackers down!: UNF begins cleanup after Hurricane Ian

While the damage doesn’t compare to its southern counterparts, the University of North Florida did not escape from Hurricane Ian unscathed.

Spinnaker walked around campus the evening Hurricane Ian left — when the temperature was still around 60 degrees and with 29 mile per hour winds — and got some close up photos of the aftermath left by the hurricane. Check out the following gallery:

“Members of the UNF community and the public are advised to avoid campus”

UNF has announced that the university will resume normal operations on Sunday, Oct. 2, but advises everyone to avoid campus until they’ve completed an assessment of campus.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, members of the UNF community and the public are advised to avoid campus while these assessments are underway over the next two days,” the notice said.

Shuttle and on-campus dining services for students are resuming with modified schedules starting today and moving into the weekend, according to the university-wide notice.

“This will be the final advisory related to Hurricane Ian unless circumstances change,” the alert said. “Our thoughts remain with those impacted by the storm.”

Dining Services

Reopening today, Friday Sep. 30, from 4 p.m. — 7 p.m. with a “limited menu,” according to the email. Ozzie’s at Osprey Fountains will also open today between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., the email said.

For dining hours on Saturday and beyond, visit here.

Housing

The Osprey Clubhouse and The Flats at UNF clubhouse will stay closed until Saturday, Oct. 1, at 8 a.m., according to an email sent to residents Friday afternoon. The ban on visitors and guests in housing will also be lifted on 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, according to the email.

Pools by the Osprey Clubhouse and Osprey Fountains will reopen on Monday, the email said.

If any resident has a maintenance issue or concern, they are asked to submit a maintenance request here.

The Osprey Connector Shuttle

The University will operate a modified Osprey Connector shuttle route today, Friday, Sep. 30, from 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., according to the update. The following stops are included:

The Flats

Osprey Fountains

Osprey Clubhouse

Osprey Café

Osprey Crossings.

As of Saturday, Oct. 1, the Osprey Shuttle will run its usual route to the St. Johns Town Center from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., the notice said.

Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover Hurricane Ian’s impact at UNF.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].