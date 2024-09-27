UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

HRL shares second Hurricane Helene update

Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
September 27, 2024

In an email sent to students this morning, the UNF Department of Housing and Residence Life shared its second and final update regarding Housing, Dining Services and the Osprey Connector shuttle system operations for Hurricane Helene.

HRL Update

Visitors and guests are again permitted in all on-campus residential rooms, suites and apartments. Pool decks for Osprey Fountains, Osprey Clubhouse and The Flats at UNF have been reopened. Furniture for the pool decks was stored for safety reasons but is being put back in place “as the day continues.”

Residents with any maintenance issues or concerns can submit a maintenance request using HRL’s maintenance request website.

Residents should be mindful of any debris or other safety hazards resulting from the storm. HRL encourages residents to exercise increased caution while navigating campus.

Dining Services Update

The upcoming opening and closing hours for on-campus dining venues are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 27:

  • Osprey Café: 9:30 am to 9 pm
  • Ozzie’s in Osprey Fountains: 10 am to 2 am
  • Pita Pit in Osprey Clubhouse: 10 am to midnight
  • All other on-campus venues will be closed

Normal operations for all on-campus dining venues will resume on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Osprey Connector Update

On Friday, Sept. 27, the Osprey Connector shuttle system will run a modified route from 9 am to 9:30 pm. Two shuttles will run from The Flats at UNF to Osprey Fountains and Osprey Café, ending at Osprey Crossings, where the route will repeat at The Flats at UNF.

Normal operations for the Osprey Connector will resume on Saturday, Sept. 28.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Ethan Leckie
Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor