Students watch Walz and Vance face off at Boathouse watch party

With only a month until election day, University of North Florida students rushed to the Boathouse on Tuesday to watch the first and final vice presidential debate on the big screen.

Tim Walz and JD Vance spoke about pressing issues such as climate change, abortion, economics and foreign policy. Some students who attended Tuesday’s watch party said this debate went more smoothly than the presidential debate.

Junior and registered voter Rory Ferguson said she didn’t hear about the presidential debate watch party but was happy she made it to Tuesday’s VP debate.

“I like to be politically informed, so if I could watch the debate and get free food… that’s a lot more fun than sitting at home and watching [the debate],” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said she found the debate more “respectable” than the presidential debate.

“Both of the candidates did pretty decently,” Ferguson said. “Unbiased—Vance did slightly better.”

Ferguson played debate bingo during the debate and said the free tacos made the event fun. She said the candidates needed to say “convicted felon” or “Midwest values” for her to win.

Gallery • 3 Photos Ethan Howick Students enjoy a taco bar and watch the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1 at the Boathouse.

Graham Terry, another junior, said he watched the presidential debate at home and wanted to “witness the trainwreck with other people.”

“I think that a lot of false and crazy things are going to be said,” Terry said. “It’s going to be more of an entertainment piece than an actual debate.”

After the debate ended, Graham said he thought the VP candidates performed better than the presidential candidates.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a debate that civil in years,” Graham said.

Despite on-campus registration efforts, a UNF student who attended the event, Emily Pipkin, said it was difficult to register to vote. Pipkin said that due to an issue with her address, she has to go to her hometown in person to register to vote.

“It interferes with my class schedule,” Pipkin said. “It’s so frustrating.”The OSLCE helps students change their registration through the Motivote app. The deadline to vote is Oct. 7 before the Nov. 5 general election. For more information on how to register, students can visit the Florida Department of State’s website.