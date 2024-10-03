UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

Students watch Walz and Vance face off at Boathouse watch party

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
October 3, 2024

With only a month until election day, University of North Florida students rushed to the Boathouse on Tuesday to watch the first and final vice presidential debate on the big screen. 

Tim Walz and JD Vance spoke about pressing issues such as climate change, abortion, economics and foreign policy. Some students who attended Tuesday’s watch party said this debate went more smoothly than the presidential debate. 

Junior and registered voter Rory Ferguson said she didn’t hear about the presidential debate watch party but was happy she made it to Tuesday’s VP debate.

“I like to be politically informed, so if I could watch the debate and get free food… that’s a lot more fun than sitting at home and watching [the debate],” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said she found the debate more “respectable” than the presidential debate. 

“Both of the candidates did pretty decently,” Ferguson said. “Unbiased—Vance did slightly better.”

Ferguson played debate bingo during the debate and said the free tacos made the event fun. She said the candidates needed to say “convicted felon” or “Midwest values” for her to win.

“I was not able to hit bingo,” Ferguson said. “The [candidates] needed to say either ‘convicted felon’ or ‘Midwest values’ for me to win.”

IMG_4716
Ethan Howick
Students enjoy a taco bar and watch the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1 at the Boathouse.

Graham Terry, another junior, said he watched the presidential debate at home and wanted to “witness the trainwreck with other people.”

“I think that a lot of false and crazy things are going to be said,” Terry said. “It’s going to be more of an entertainment piece than an actual debate.”

After the debate ended, Graham said he thought the VP candidates performed better than the presidential candidates. 

“I don’t think I’ve seen a debate that civil in years,” Graham said.

Despite on-campus registration efforts, a UNF student who attended the event, Emily Pipkin, said it was difficult to register to vote. Pipkin said that due to an issue with her address, she has to go to her hometown in person to register to vote. 

“It interferes with my class schedule,” Pipkin said. “It’s so frustrating.”The OSLCE helps students change their registration through the Motivote app. The deadline to vote is Oct. 7 before the Nov. 5 general election. For more information on how to register, students can visit the Florida Department of State’s website.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2024 Election
The Office of Student Learning and Civic Engagement booth provided numerous puffy paint and glitter colors for students to decorate tote bags. On the left, students could grab a free Osprey Vote T-shirt.
Students register to vote on Green, free tote bags and pizza
Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate
Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate
This photo taken from a screen shows the first presidential debate between US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the CNN studio in Atlanta. The first pre-election debate between current US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be held on June 27 without spectators or reporters in the CNN studio in Atlanta. (Photo by Artem Priakhin / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
What last week’s presidential debate could mean for the 2024 election
More in Election Coverage
Image Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
AP: Harris presses a more forceful case against Trump than Biden did on abortion, economy and democracy
Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow holding up a book during her remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
UNF professor says Project 2025 expands the executive’s powers
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File).
AP: Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns and he endorses Harris
In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks May 2, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C., left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, May 1, 2024, in Waukesha, Wis. President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates. Biden said Wednesday that Trump lost two debates to him in 2020 and since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Biden proposes debating Trump twice. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)
Trump vs. Biden: A UNF political science professor’s November forecast
The Florida State Capitol building is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024. (AP photo/Francis Chung)
What will be on Florida ballots this election season
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)
Ron DeSantis ends presidential bid and endorses Donald Trump days before New Hampshire primary
More in Events
Former Congresswoman Jane Harman speaks at the event “The Honorable Jane Harman | Confronting Complex National Security Issues.”
Former congresswoman discusses national security issues in UNF Distinguished Voices Lecture Series
Hundreds of students, faculty, staff and community members attended President Moez Limayem's address.
President Limayem gives motivational address and highlights University achievements at UNF Convocation
Panelists Cord Byrd, Andrew Spar and Wanzhu Shi (left to right) spoke on Monday, Sept. 16 about social media regulation and national security.
Future of TikTok and social media: Students ask, experts answer
Students hanging out by the pool
UNF Dive-In event runs into conflict due to rain
Former Tesla senior director discusses environmental and political issues in panel discussion
Former Tesla senior director discusses environmental and political issues in panel discussion
The comedy show featuring Keenan Thompson will take place at the Fine Arts Center in the Lazarra Performance Hall on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for all UNF students with an Osprey1 card. Doors will open at 6 p.m. (Courtesy of UNF SG)
Comedian Kenan Thompson to perform live at UNF
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.