‘It means everything’: UNF student Morgan Ray takes home silver medal at Paralympics

UNF senior and Paralympian Morgan Ray is no stranger to winning silver medals.

After winning silver at the 2022 Para Swimming World Championships, Ray took it up a notch and won silver at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The St. Augustine native placed second in the Mixed 4×50 medley relay, and because of the medal, Ray returned to Florida with a heavier suitcase.

“[Winning silver] means everything,” Ray said. “It’s been such a journey up to this point; being just short of each of my goals.”

Diagnosed with achondroplasia at a young age, Ray has suffered a few setbacks in his 22 years of life—both medically and athletically. Before earning a Paralympic medal, Ray placed fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke, the same event at the world championships where he won silver.

Instead of letting the obstacles get in the way, Ray came back stronger in his fourth and final event. After placing fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke, Ray took on a moving-forward mentality.

“It was an initial heartbreak,” Ray said. “But I moved on to the next one.”

The next one was the big one: the mixed 4×50 medley relay. When Ray first heard he had won silver, he pumped his fist in the air and covered his face in disbelief. Ray celebrated with and hugged his teammates and coaches.

“I couldn’t picture a better ending to my first games,” Ray said. “It was pretty surreal and special.”

The Journey

Ray called the Paralympics a “marathon” and said he learned from veterans to approach the competition as an endurance test. According to Ray, the most difficult part of competing is the emotional side.

“We can handle being tired after a meet,” Ray said. “But it’s the emotional stress that can distract us from our goals.”

Before the Paralympics, Ray spent months at a training facility preparing for the games. However, there are parts of the Paralympics that were hard to simulate at the practice pool.

“When you walk out to 12,000 fans, there’s nothing like it,” Ray said. “I’ve never had more of an adrenaline rush.”

Ray mentioned that athletes at the training center simulated distractions by yelling at each other and making noise, but according to Ray, there is nothing like the real deal.

Paralympic veterans gave Ray advice during his training. Ray said the most important tip he received was to cherish his first games.

“Since I’m one of the younger athletes, they really just told me: ‘Take every ounce in,’” Ray said. “‘Since it’s your first games, you’ll never have that again.’”

The 22-year-old represented Team USA at four events in Paris. Ray said watching his teammates win medals left him “hungrier” for more.

“I wanted to leave with a medal so bad,” Ray said. “Just watching my teammates win medals made me hungrier.”

Ray plans to compete in future events and is now eyeing the 2028 Paralympics.

The Aftermath

After winning the silver, Ray was honored at the White House and within the local Jacksonville community, including at the Jaguars home opener. While he found the post-medal attention a little overwhelming, Ray grew accustomed to it.

“It was overwhelming at first,” Ray said. “But I kind of settled into it because I need to build a brand and own myself.”

Ray said his favorite moment was finding out that he won the silver.

“Just taking every bit of the crowd in and seeing my teammates,” Ray said. “That was really something that stuck with me that I’ll never forget.”

Now, over a month later, Ray is back training for future competitions. His sights are set on winning gold at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

“It’s hard for me as a competitor to always be satisfied,” Ray said. “I mean yes; I am satisfied. It was my first games. But now we turn the page.”

“I owe so much to him”

Ray said credited his family for his success and said he’s grateful for their support. More specifically, Ray mentioned his older brother Mason, who currently serves in the Navy.

“[Mason] has definitely been a big part of this,” Ray said. “He took me to practice when I couldn’t drive yet and he was there swimming with me.”

Ray said Mason “pushed him” to be a competitor.

“I inspire to be like him and he’ll say the same thing about me—and I’m like, ‘OK dude,’” Ray said.