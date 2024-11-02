2024 Presidential Election: Live electoral map

Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.