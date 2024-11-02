UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

OPINION: People don’t have romantic ‘types’

Sarah Eng, Opinions Intern
November 2, 2024

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

The age-old question, threatening to haunt relationship culture until the end of time: “What’s your type?” 

Regardless of the answer, I find that people only think they have a specific type until the real cards are on the table. Their love interests don’t always meet the criteria they claim to be seeking. 

Generic questions that people use to determine type usually pertain to dichotomous stereotypes, such as short or tall, jock or nerd and the most divisive — blondes or brunettes?

All questions that degrade people to their physical appearance or social labels and encourage people to restrict their romantic interests to people in specific categories. 

Mark Travers from Forbes wrote, “Your “romantic type” encompasses the unique characteristics you find attractive in a partner— be it their physical appearance, personality traits, shared interests or core values.” 

However, our interests are not just innately within us but are formed by our surroundings and the culture we have grown in, even when we don’t realize it. Beauty standards are completely relative, so regional location and cultural standards influence how we develop our ideas of attractiveness. 

The people we see in popular culture and those directly around us can influence our ideas of what is desirable in a person. This is especially true in entertainment media, as certain ideals become placed in our heads and subconsciously affect our interests.

In support of the argument that people have types, I found a study by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that showed consistency between the kinds of partners people pursue. They found a pattern of interest in a particular type of person for individuals between different partnerships. 

While this study identifies and exemplifies the phenomenon that people actually have a type, I think this is a different understanding. I think there is a distinction to be made between subconscious patterns of interest and the idea of intentionally pursuing people who only meet certain criteria. 

For me, this study does not confirm true, clear-cut “types” based solely on interest but rather a pattern of comfort and stability.

Even so, when people continue to pursue the same type of person over and over, it may reflect unhealthy patterns that need to be broken. If your relationships have continuously failed, then maybe it’s time to reassess what kind of people you have been interested in and why they aren’t working out. 

I can also see how dating apps may encourage this type of behavior. All they require is looking at a person, reading the few words they have chosen to sum up their entire personality and assess if that person is worth talking to. In seconds, you must decide if this person is your “type.”

Therefore, while it may be found that people pursue relationships with people alike, this is still not indicative of people knowingly having a “type.” Instead, the choice reflects the idea that we enjoy comfort and that old habits die hard. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Alleged streaker found in UNF Nature Trails
Alleged streaker found in UNF Nature Trails
Lenny Carrillo from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office sets up voting booths at the Meadow Woods Community Center in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Early voting begins in Orange County on Monday and runs through November 3. There will be 22 locations across the county for early voting, open from 8am to 8pm daily. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Florida on Election Day
(Davies Designs Studio/Unsplash)
OPINION: You’re never too old for Halloween
OPINION: Pop culture glorifies murder
OPINION: Pop culture glorifies murder
Still of "Coraline." (2009 Laika)
Editor Picks: Top 5 not-so-spooky Halloween movies
UNF Pride Club hosts Halloween arts market for campus community
UNF Pride Club hosts Halloween arts market for campus community
More in Opinions
The Green, located at the center of UNF's campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.
OPINION: You don’t always find your bridesmaids in college
A red lifeguard chair stands on a beach as surfers and swimmers ride waves next to the newly constructed Jacksonville Beach pier
OPINION: Ocean safety needs to be a priority
OPINION: Energy drinks are getting out of hand
OPINION: Energy drinks are getting out of hand
OPINION: Don’t underestimate Mother Nature
OPINION: Don’t underestimate Mother Nature
OPINION: Touch grass this election season
OPINION: Touch grass this election season
Money Knack/Unsplash
OPINION: A minimum wage increase should be good for everyone
About the Contributor
Sarah Eng
Sarah Eng, Opinions Intern
Sarah Eng is a post-baccalaureate student in her final semester at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's current Opinions Writer Intern. She is majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing, but also has a degree in behavioral healthcare. Sarah's goal is to eventually enter the creative writing world professionally, but enjoys writing in all facets.