UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Uptown Cheapskate Banner
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Uptown Cheapskate Banner
Categories:

UNF Women’s Soccer suffers season-ending defeat to EKU in ASUN tournament

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
November 4, 2024

The University of North Florida women’s soccer team saw their season come to an end on Sunday Night at Hodges Stadium, losing 1-0 to Eastern Kentucky in the Atlantic Sun Tournament quarterfinals. 

On a rainy and muddy night, the Ospreys couldn’t muster a single goal despite many scoring opportunities. A first-half EKU goal made the difference and UNF suffered its first loss this season at Hodges Stadium. 

First Half

The Ospreys got the scoring chances started with an early shot by Amanda Hartman in the 2nd minute. Between the 6th and 8th minute, UNF attempted two corner kicks. UNF’s aggressive press defense led to a trio of fouls until the 15th minute. 

The Ospreys doubled up their shot attempts after Paige McSwigan fired off a 19th-minute shot. Following this, UNF notched two shots, but the ball quickly shifted to the other side of the field. 

EKU took advantage and scored a goal on their first shot attempt. 

“Give them credit. That’s the only chance [EKU] created all night and they scored,” said head coach Eric Faulconer. 

After the goal, Pontieri continued her offensive dominant season by taking three shots in three minutes of play. Despite outshooting the Colonels by five, 30 minutes in, most of the Ospreys’ chances have been crossers to the box inside of chances through the middle. 

At half’s end, UNF failed to capitalize on their nine shots and gave up a goal on EKU’s only shot attempt. In an elimination game at home, the Ospreys headed to the locker room trailing 1-0. 

(UNF Athletics/Todd Drexler)

Second Half and Postgame 

The Ospreys leaders during the season, Paige McSwigan and Ponteiri opened the scoring chances with three combined shots. It wasn’t until the 65th minute that EKU reached their second shot of the night. UNF continued to pressure the Colonels by launching four shots in 12 minutes. 

Even so, UNF didn’t score for the entire game. North Florida ended up outshooting Eastern Kentucky 17-3 and holding the Colonels without a corner kick. 

After the game, Faulconer said he thought the Ospreys played “well.”

“We had some good looks. Probably just needed a little more quality,” Faulconer said. “[UNF] played hard. Super proud of them.”

UNF made it further in the season than last year, as the Ospreys didn’t qualify for the ASUN tournament in 2023. The Ospreys not only made the ASUN Tournament, but they hosted the first and second rounds at Hodges Stadium. 

“Last year we didn’t make the tournament with nine points, but turned around with 22 points this year,” Faulconer said. “Disappointed in the result but proud of them overall.” 

The Ospreys finished the season at 9-4-7 with a 6-1-4 record in the ASUN conference.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
OSLCE provides shuttle service to the polls for Vote Early Day
OSLCE provides shuttle service to the polls for Vote Early Day
JSO opens 'administrative reviews' for Florida-Georgia altercations
JSO opens 'administrative reviews' for Florida-Georgia altercations
Afif Ramdhasuma, Unsplash
OPINION: People don’t have romantic ‘types’
Alleged streaker found in UNF Nature Trails
Alleged streaker found in UNF Nature Trails
Lenny Carrillo from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office sets up voting booths at the Meadow Woods Community Center in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Early voting begins in Orange County on Monday and runs through November 3. There will be 22 locations across the county for early voting, open from 8am to 8pm daily. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Florida on Election Day
(Davies Designs Studio/Unsplash)
OPINION: You’re never too old for Halloween
More in Soccer
UNF Athletics
Women’s soccer defeats JU, clinches home game in ASUN tournament
Women’s Soccer secures ASUN playoff spot with a clean sheet against Bellarmine
Women’s Soccer secures ASUN playoff spot with a clean sheet against Bellarmine
Paige McSwigan leads the UNF women's with six goals.
Women’s Soccer, McSwigan ties two games to stay unbeaten at home
Men’s Soccer powers past JU for ‘emotional’ rivalry win
Men’s Soccer powers past JU for ‘emotional’ rivalry win
Men’s Soccer outlasts USC Upstate in offensive shootout
Men’s Soccer outlasts USC Upstate in offensive shootout
(UNF Athletics)
UNF Men’s Soccer shutout by UAB in first home loss of the season
More in Sports
Head coach Matthew Driscoll spoke at the 2024 Basketball Media Day.
Experienced UNF men’s basketball team looks ahead to challenging season
Morgan Ray swims at the 2022 Para World Championships, two years before he won a silver Paralympic medal. (Courtesy of Morgan Ray's family).
‘It means everything’: UNF student Morgan Ray takes home silver medal at Paralympics
Amy Burkhardt
Burkhardt and Antar’s ‘strong connection’ look to lead UNF volleyball
Volleyball swept by rival JU in ninth-straight loss
Volleyball swept by rival JU in ninth-straight loss
UNF Women's Club Flag Football Logo
'Why can't we be that?': All-women's club looks to bring football to UNF
Paige McSwigan leads the UNF women's soccer team with six goals.
‘I knew UNF was the right pick’: How McSwigan’s decision to return home changed her college career
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.