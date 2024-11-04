UNF Women’s Soccer suffers season-ending defeat to EKU in ASUN tournament

The University of North Florida women’s soccer team saw their season come to an end on Sunday Night at Hodges Stadium, losing 1-0 to Eastern Kentucky in the Atlantic Sun Tournament quarterfinals.

On a rainy and muddy night, the Ospreys couldn’t muster a single goal despite many scoring opportunities. A first-half EKU goal made the difference and UNF suffered its first loss this season at Hodges Stadium.

First Half

The Ospreys got the scoring chances started with an early shot by Amanda Hartman in the 2nd minute. Between the 6th and 8th minute, UNF attempted two corner kicks. UNF’s aggressive press defense led to a trio of fouls until the 15th minute.

The Ospreys doubled up their shot attempts after Paige McSwigan fired off a 19th-minute shot. Following this, UNF notched two shots, but the ball quickly shifted to the other side of the field.

EKU took advantage and scored a goal on their first shot attempt.

“Give them credit. That’s the only chance [EKU] created all night and they scored,” said head coach Eric Faulconer.

After the goal, Pontieri continued her offensive dominant season by taking three shots in three minutes of play. Despite outshooting the Colonels by five, 30 minutes in, most of the Ospreys’ chances have been crossers to the box inside of chances through the middle.

At half’s end, UNF failed to capitalize on their nine shots and gave up a goal on EKU’s only shot attempt. In an elimination game at home, the Ospreys headed to the locker room trailing 1-0.

Second Half and Postgame

The Ospreys leaders during the season, Paige McSwigan and Ponteiri opened the scoring chances with three combined shots. It wasn’t until the 65th minute that EKU reached their second shot of the night. UNF continued to pressure the Colonels by launching four shots in 12 minutes.

Even so, UNF didn’t score for the entire game. North Florida ended up outshooting Eastern Kentucky 17-3 and holding the Colonels without a corner kick.

After the game, Faulconer said he thought the Ospreys played “well.”

“We had some good looks. Probably just needed a little more quality,” Faulconer said. “[UNF] played hard. Super proud of them.”

UNF made it further in the season than last year, as the Ospreys didn’t qualify for the ASUN tournament in 2023. The Ospreys not only made the ASUN Tournament, but they hosted the first and second rounds at Hodges Stadium.

“Last year we didn’t make the tournament with nine points, but turned around with 22 points this year,” Faulconer said. “Disappointed in the result but proud of them overall.”

The Ospreys finished the season at 9-4-7 with a 6-1-4 record in the ASUN conference.