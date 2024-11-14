UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Men’s Soccer falls to Central Arkansas on Senior Night

Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
November 14, 2024

The Ospreys finished the regular season with a 6-2 loss to Central Arkansas at home Saturday, Nov. 2, marking a disappointing end to what was overall a positive regular season campaign.

Despite the loss, the Ospreys tied with Stetson on points, making them co-champions of the Atlantic Sun Conference. 

It is the third time the Ospreys finished as regular season ASUN champions in the program’s history.

UNF Men’s Soccer team photo on Senior Night. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

The Ospreys started off the game strong, as Rentaro Miyakawa slipped through Joaquin Acuna for the first goal of the match in the 6th minute. Miyakawa’s sixth assist of the season put him at the top of the ASUN leaderboard in that category. 

Jaylen Yearwood also picked up an assist on the play.

The Bears responded in the 10th minute with a goal from Devonte Richards, assisted by Pietro Fontana. 

Fontana got a goal of his own in the 19th minute off of a well-placed freekick that managed to get past the outstretched arms of Osprey goalkeeper Luciano Natoli.

The Bears continued their momentum in the second half with a goal from Andres Robles in the 61st minute. This was his first goal of the season.

The Ospreys responded quickly in the 65th minute with a header courtesy of Joaquin Acuna, scoring his second goal of the game. 

David Perez provided the assist from a well-taken free kick just outside the 18-yard box. This was his second assist of the season. 

Acuna’s brace saw him cap off a season with seven goals in six games, making him the top scorer in ASUN conference play.

“[Acuna’s] strong. He can hold up the ball. It gives you that element,” said Jamie Davies, head coach of the Ospreys. “He does it all the time in training, and he did it tonight as well.”

After Acuna’s goal, the Bears scored three unanswered goals to finish off the rout. Pietro Fontana got two more goals to complete a hat trick. Both goals came off of a well-played counterattack. Tajio James added a goal of his own in the 81st after assisting Fontana’s second goal.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Daniel Cimino
Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
Daniel Cimino is a third-year journalism major and Spinnaker's sports reporter. Having grown up both in the United States and overseas in Panama, Daniel grew to appreciate the power that sports has to unite different cultures and peoples. He hopes to one day be able to tell these stories and many more through a career in sports broadcasting.