Men’s Soccer falls to Central Arkansas on Senior Night

The Ospreys finished the regular season with a 6-2 loss to Central Arkansas at home Saturday, Nov. 2, marking a disappointing end to what was overall a positive regular season campaign.

Despite the loss, the Ospreys tied with Stetson on points, making them co-champions of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

It is the third time the Ospreys finished as regular season ASUN champions in the program’s history.

The Ospreys started off the game strong, as Rentaro Miyakawa slipped through Joaquin Acuna for the first goal of the match in the 6th minute. Miyakawa’s sixth assist of the season put him at the top of the ASUN leaderboard in that category.

Jaylen Yearwood also picked up an assist on the play.

The Bears responded in the 10th minute with a goal from Devonte Richards, assisted by Pietro Fontana.

Fontana got a goal of his own in the 19th minute off of a well-placed freekick that managed to get past the outstretched arms of Osprey goalkeeper Luciano Natoli.

The Bears continued their momentum in the second half with a goal from Andres Robles in the 61st minute. This was his first goal of the season.

The Ospreys responded quickly in the 65th minute with a header courtesy of Joaquin Acuna, scoring his second goal of the game.

David Perez provided the assist from a well-taken free kick just outside the 18-yard box. This was his second assist of the season.

Acuna’s brace saw him cap off a season with seven goals in six games, making him the top scorer in ASUN conference play.

“[Acuna’s] strong. He can hold up the ball. It gives you that element,” said Jamie Davies, head coach of the Ospreys. “He does it all the time in training, and he did it tonight as well.”

After Acuna’s goal, the Bears scored three unanswered goals to finish off the rout. Pietro Fontana got two more goals to complete a hat trick. Both goals came off of a well-played counterattack. Tajio James added a goal of his own in the 81st after assisting Fontana’s second goal.

