UNF Student Government schedule Spring 2025: What to know and where to go

Madelyn Schneider and Savanna Stillwagner
January 7, 2025
Justin Nedrow
The Student Government Senate’s seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida’s Student Union.

Student Government at the University of North Florida released its meeting schedule for Spring 2025 last week. All meetings are set to take place in the Senate Chambers, Building 58E, Room 3200. Meeting times and locations are subject to change at the discretion of the Senate President or the committee chairperson, according to the schedule.

 

Spring 2025 Senate Meetings

SG Senate will meet at noon in the Senate Chambers on the following dates of the spring 2025 semester:

  • Jan. 10
  • Jan. 31
  • Feb. 14
  • March 7
  • March 28
  • April 11
  • April 25

What to expect at SG Senate Meetings

The SG Senate passes bills into student body law. The Senate is also approves any appointments made by the Rules and Oversight Committee and validates elections.

During Senate meetings, senators may motion to alter the language of a proposed bill or ask the bill’s sponsor questions. Depending on the bill’s status, it will either be passed to its appropriate committee, passed into law, or tabled for further evaluation.

More information about the SG Senate can be found here.

 

Spring 2025 Committee Meetings

Three SG committees meet at least once per month on Fridays: Rules and Oversight Committee at 10 a.m., Budget and Allocations Committee at noon and University and Student Affairs Committee at 2 p.m. 

Each committee will meet at its respective time in the Senate Chambers on the following dates of the Spring 2025 semester:

  • Jan. 24
  • Feb. 7
  • Feb. 21
  • March 14
  • April 4

What to expect at Rules & Oversight Committee meetings

Rules & Oversight Committee meetings are usually held at 10 a.m. in the Senate Chambers. These meetings cover the SG Constitution and Statutes and Senate Policies and Procedures. This committee also reviews candidates for Senate and presidential appointments for the executive cabinet and Supreme Court. 

More information about the Rules and Oversight Committee can be found here.

What to expect at Budget & Allocations Committee meetings

It’s common for club leaders and individuals to present funding requests at Budget and Allocations Committee meetings because it’s a requirement of the special and travel funding request processes.

The Budget and Allocations Committee allocates funds for special or travel requests for registered student organizations or individual students. 

More information about how RSOs can request funding can be found here, and more information about the Budget and Allocations Committee can be found here.

What to expect at University and Student Affairs Committee meetings

The University and Student Affairs Committee handles events, program promotion and communication with various departments to address student or campus issues that may affect the UNF student body.

 The USA Committee also coordinates Osprey Voice surveys and a round-table discussion each semester. More information about the USA Committee can be found here.

 

According to the SG webpage, anyone can attend senate and committee meetings. The public is “encouraged to make announcements or ask questions” during the public remarks section at the start of each meeting. Public seating is located in the back of the Senate Chambers, closest to the entrance.  Read more about Student Government.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributors
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.
Savanna Stillwagner
Savanna Stillwagner, News Editor
Savanna Stillwagner is a senior studying journalism at the University of North Florida. Savanna joined Spinnaker as its news editor in the fall of 2024.
Justin Nedrow
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.