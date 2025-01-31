UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF OzFest 2025: What to know before the event

Savanna Stillwagner and Alekzander Jenkins
January 31, 2025

The University of North Florida is hosting its 2025 OzFest on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. to kick off this year’s homecoming week for students and staff.

This year’s headliners for the music festival are Lil Yachty and Wale. Red Magnolia, a local Jacksonville group and 2024 Battle of the Bands Winner, will open the concert at 6 p.m. Learn more about the musical artists here.

What to expect

To attend OzFest, students must claim a ticket here and present their registration QR code at the entrance. 

At OzFest this year, there will be many food trucks for students to enjoy with half of the options being free to students, according to UNF Director of Student Life Maria Steadman. The other half will be self-pay and open to all attendees.

No bags will be permitted at the event, and attendees will be required to walk through metal detectors before entry, according to Steadman. There will be two lines to enter the event. The first is for students to enter using their registration QR code. The second line will be for community members. 

Where to park

The Osprey Connector will run normally, but for commuters looking to park for the event, Salena Laws, the UNF Parking and Transportation Services associate director, said, “parking logistics are going to be extremely important.”

While Lot 18 will still be available for use, its access will be similar to that of an athletic event as drivers will not be able to come through the back of the lot on Saturday.

Laws said if Lot 18 fills up Lot 14, requiring a grey permit, will be a good spot for parking for OzFest. 

However, since UNF Parking and Transportation Services doesn’t ticket on Saturdays, “anywhere that’s available as normal on Saturdays will be okay,” Laws said.

Good parking options besides Lot 14 include the Arena Parking Garage, the Fine Arts Center parking garage and Lot 5. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

