UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short vs West Georgia, 92-72

Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
January 31, 2025
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

The University of North Florida men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start, falling to West Georgia on Saturday afternoon, 90-72. The win was the Wolves’ first-ever Division I win at home in program history.

First Half

West Georgia set the tone early, beginning the game on a 7-0 run to open play. The Ospreys started the game off uncharacteristically cold shooting-wise, missing their first five shots from the field.

Sophomore guard Jasai Miles put the first points on the board for the Ospreys four and a half minutes into the contest. He later hit UNF’s first 3-pointer, after North Florida began the game 0-8 from beyond the arc.

The Wolves took advantage of UNF’s cold shooting, building up a 25-13 lead going into the first media timeout. West Georgia forward Kolten Griffin hit a long-range effort at 7:37 to extend the Wolves lead to 16.

West Georgia further extended their lead to 21 going into the next media timeout.

To close out the first half, sophomore guard Jaylen Smith sunk a late three for the final points of the half. The Ospreys entered the locker room down by a score of 43-27.

UNF’s main struggle was on the offensive end of the court. In the first half, they shot just 16.7% from 3-point range, their lowest total in any half vs. an Atlantic Sun opponent this season.

Second Half

The Ospreys were determined to begin the second half on a high note, with Smith getting fouled and sinking his free throws, followed by freshman forward Josh Harris scoring at the rim.

Smith drove inside a few possessions later, converting a basket and getting fouled in the process, earning three points for the Ospreys. Those points made it 47-34 in West Georgia’s favor with 17:54 to go.

The game began to move frenetically, with both sides trading baskets to make it 58-42 with seven and a half minutes left on the clock.

Coming out of the next break, graduate forward Liam Murphy sunk a shot from deep after a quick pass from Smith for his first 3-pointer of the afternoon after starting the game off 0-5 from long range. Jaylen Smith ended the game with 13 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Ospreys began to build some momentum, as senior guard Nate Lliteras hit a long-range shot and got fouled in the process, converting on the four-point play. UNF continued to chip away at the Wolves’ lead, with Jasai Miles sinking a 3-pointer as well to bring the game to within 10 points with 7:41 left on the clock.

West Georgia responded with a 6-0 run, punctuated by a dunk from guard Kyric Davis to power the Wolves to a 20-point lead. 

This proved too deep a hole to climb out of for the Ospreys, as Kolten Griffin sunk a perimeter shot to put the finishing touches on West Georgia’s first-ever conference win at home.

Up Next

The Ospreys will visit their cross-town rival, Jacksonville University, on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the first 2025 edition of the ‘River City Rumble.’

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Jamisyn Stinson made her first career start in North Florida's 79-71 loss to West Georgia (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Fourth quarter collapse dooms Women's Basketball in loss to West Georgia
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
‘We let it get away’: Women’s Basketball suffers heartbreaking OT loss against Queens
UNF freshman basketball player, Josh Harris (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Inside Josh Harris’ unorthodox journey to playing college basketball
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
North Alabama’s paint presence thwarts UNF’s comeback bid
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Basketball catches fire in second half, takes down Central Arkansas
Courtesy of UNF Athletics
Men’s basketball snaps 5-game losing streak, defeat Bellarmine 98-83
More in Latest
An OzFestival sign outside the UNF Chick-fil-A.
UNF OzFest 2025: What to know before the event
University of North Florida Homecoming Feb. 1 to 9. (Courtesy of UNF)
UNF Homecoming Week 2025: schedule of events and what to know
President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump's orders take aim at critical race theory and antisemitism on college campuses
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
Student Government budget hearing schedule announced
University of North Florida Student Government Senate Chambers.
Jan. 24 SG Committee meetings recap: Committees unanimously pass Executive Commission Statute
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Legal battle looms as Trump orders a funding freeze during a review of federal loans and grants
About the Contributor
Daniel Cimino
Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
Daniel Cimino is a third-year journalism major and Spinnaker's sports reporter. Having grown up both in the United States and overseas in Panama, Daniel grew to appreciate the power that sports has to unite different cultures and peoples. He hopes to one day be able to tell these stories and many more through a career in sports broadcasting.