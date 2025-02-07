OPINION: Support local Jacksonville bookstores

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

Recently, I watched this PBS NewsHour segment that highlights how Barnes and Noble’s CEO, James Daunt, has helped the company thrive in recent years, and it made me think about Jacksonville’s independent bookstores.

Before Daunt took over, booksellers like Barnes and Noble faced a crisis, at least in part caused by online retailers like Amazon increasing the accessibility of books priced cheaper than those in physical shops.

Barnes and Noble, which opened almost 60 locations last year and is aiming to open 60 more this year, has been able to make a turnaround.

So, what was Barnes and Noble’s strategy? They intentionally emulated the feeling of a local bookstore.

“Oddly and sort of slightly counterintuitively, it was bringing all of the principles of independent bookselling into a chain bookseller,” said Daunt on how he has updated Barnes and Noble, “and that is much more appropriate in a post-Amazon world.”

Hearing about how this mega force in the book industry has succeeded by putting books first using a model based on indie bookstores, I began to think about actual local establishments here in Jacksonville.

This is not to say that I dislike Barnes and Noble or think the company is a negative for the book industry.

In fact, some booksellers and publishers have claimed that the company is vital to the publishing industry.

Barnes and Noble’s CEO has also indicated that they have no intentions of snuffing out independent establishments.

“My instincts are that of an independent bookseller,” explained Daunt, “I would never open up in a location where I believed that I was threatening an independent bookseller ever, because that’s totally unnecessary.”

Despite this, I think it is still important to advocate for independent bookstores.

Barnes and Noble not only take up a large portion of the book market, but I feel that they take up a lot of mental real estate for consumers.

When I talked to UNF students about the bookstores they frequent, I found that Barnes and Noble was one of the first to come to mind.

When I asked Alex Crawford, a second-year student, why he shops at the chain, he cited the close proximity to campus.

“It’s always like a convenience thing,” remarked Crawford.

Personally, I also go to Barnes and Noble every so often. I like the ambience of their stores and try to stop in when I see one.

When I talked to people about this topic, I also got to hear about a few standout local bookshops, so, based on my own experience and talking to UNF students, I compiled a list of some local Jacksonville bookstores that also deserve recognition.

Chamblin Bookmine

Any list of bookstores in Jacksonville would be incomplete if they did not mention this local staple, which is currently 23,000 square feet.

“Chamblin’s is like a maze of books,” stated Esther Pace, one UNF student I spoke to, “books from the floor to the ceiling, and they’re all cheap.”

Chamblin Bookmine originally opened in 1976 and carries new and used media, including music, DVDs and, of course, books.

For college students, I think the store’s affordability is a large draw since they offer books at a discounted rate.

Chamblin’s Uptown

I decided to highlight Chamblin’s other storefront separately because I feel this location offers a completely different experience than the one on Roosevelt.

While I love sifting through the endless stacks of the Bookmine, it can feel a little overwhelming at times. The uptown location offers a more manageable selection to look through with the same pricing found at the Bookmine.

Moreover, the cafe at this location makes it stand out.

“I like to go to Chamblin’s— especially the Uptown Chamblin’s— because they have a cafe downstairs,” said Crawford, “and I really enjoy the ambience.”

Happy Medium Books

Another bookstore that came up in my conversations with people about their book-buying habits is Happy Medium Books.

When I last went to this store, the staff was friendly, and I thought that their shelves were easy to navigate.

Plus, they have a cafe that does $2 drinks on Tuesdays, which scores them points for both atmosphere and affordability.

San Marco Books & More

This was not a store that got brought up when I talked to students, but it is one that I think is worth a visit.

I have found myself in this store during the times I am in San Marco, and I always enjoy browsing their shelves because of their curated displays and book-related accessories.

Despite the convenience or overall enjoyment that can come from a Barnes and Noble visit, I think Jacksonville residents should consider these indie establishments next time they purchase a book.

