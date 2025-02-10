UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

For a Black Girl celebrates Black History Month with community events and empowerment

Sasha Koresh, Features VolunteerFebruary 10, 2025
Some of the members of For a Black Girl, courtesy of DJ Washington.

hFor a Black Girl, a student-run organization at the University of North Florida, will be hosting multiple events during Black History Month and encourages the UNF community to participate.  

DJ Washington, president of For a Black Girl, says the organization’s main goal is to create a safe space for women of color on campus. The club wants to be a support group, create a sisterhood, and prioritize friendship.  

“We hope helping people build friendships now can transfer to the long term, so people have a community after college,” said Esinam Ekpeh, vice president of For a Black Girl.

Ekpeh emphasizes the club’s goal is to help black women succeed, not just academically but to ensure black women are taken care of individually.  

During Black History Month, For a Black Girl has many events coming up that are open for anyone to participate in.  

On Feb. 18, they will be hosting a Galentines event in Building 45 to promote sisterhood and bring back old-school valentines. Ekpeh says people are encouraged to show up and bring candy and cards.

On Feb. 26, For a Black Girl will be hosting a discussion surrounding relationships and how we can use them to help empower each other. More information on this event will become available as the date approaches.  

They will also be collaborating with Sovereignty of Destruction to paint and tap into the creative side of black history.  

Washington says that the UNF Community can use Black History Month to get educated and respectfully ask questions. 

“You don’t have to be black to support us,” Washington said, “Follow us on Instagram, speak to us, collaborate with us. We’re always down to meet new people and to share more about ourselves and our culture.” 

Ekpeh also emphasized that meetings and events are free to attend. She says meetings are open to everyone and the For a Black Girl community encourages people to show up and support.  

For a Black Girl is also making strides to raise funding to make scholarships available through their organization. According to Washington, For a Black Girl will be making appearances at Market Days to fundraise for their cause. The organization also accepts donations so that they can continue to empower and make a difference within the UNF community.  

“We’re still here, we’re still part of the community, and we still definitely need the support other groups get,” says Washington.  

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

