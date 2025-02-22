How a UNF program is helping students become part of a global community

UNF has committed to expanding the Public Service Leadership Program (PSLP) in upcoming semesters to encourage student involvement.

The PSLP was founded in 2006 by Ambassador Nancy Soderberg, a former ambassador and member of the U.S. National Security Council, to help UNF students gain first-hand experience in the field of policymaking and build their resumes.

Student Opportunities

The program consists of two courses: Global Issues in Contemporary Politics and Real World Policy. The Real World Policy course allows students a chance to visit Washington, D.C. to review key policies with senior U.S. officials. The Global Issues course gives students an understanding of significant trends in the emerging new world system and changes in public policies in the world community.

The main focus of the Real World Policy course is a collaborative policy paper, which students then take to Washington to speak with officials about the issue.

Students who take Real World Policy with Soderberg work collaboratively on a policy paper, which they then present to officials in Washington to hear their perspectives. During the trip, students also meet with UNF alumni with careers in the nation’s capital.

“I wanted the students to have transformational experiences of learning and getting the confidence that they could play in the big leagues,” said Soderberg. “One of the most powerful teaching experiences I’ve had is watching the classes in D.C. in front of my eyes get over their imposter syndrome.”

UNF political science major Alexandria Lee is currently enrolled in the Real World Policy course with Soderberg. She said the course has given her unique opportunities that she otherwise would not have access to.

“The course is challenging my thought processes and teaching me how to apply logic and reasoning to global issues that I have never considered before,” said Lee. “Soderberg’s courses have highlighted the career paths available in political science and allowed me to engage with my classmates in ways I haven’t been able to do in other courses.”

Other opportunities with PSLP

Soderberg has built a network of opportunities for UNF students through the PSLP beyond these courses, including extensive internship opportunities and a forthcoming minor in Public Service, which will launch in Fall 2025

“I recognized how talented the students at UNF were and how perfect they were for public service,” said Soderberg. “[The State Department] didn’t have the strong background that students at UNF did of having been immigrants, the first in their family to go to college or having to work several jobs and go to school.”

Through the PSLP, Soderberg has helped nearly 100 students land internships with major global offices, including the U.S. embassies in Europe, and the United Nations World Food Program in Thailand.

Program expansion

UNF plans to expand the PSLP program in upcoming semesters to help students gain first-hand experience.

The program will be expanding to include graduate students in Fall 2025 with courses including more rigorous expectations for students.

“I love the program and have had strong support,” Soderberg said, mentioning that University President Moez Limayem expressed interest in growing the program. “Part of the commitment for UNF is to make sure that students realize that they are part of a global community.”

There are also plans to expand the current Real World Policy course to include other focuses besides the presentation in Washington.

“We’re thinking through doing more Washington D.C. trips, but also diversifying the target of the policy papers to local and state governments,” said Soderberg.

“There are lots of really great opportunities here, and I’m hoping that the more we grow the PSLP, the more students will realize there are some incredible opportunities [at UNF],” said Soderberg.

A significant aspect of the program’s expansion is funding, as every trip is funded by private donors. Soderberg encourages students to take advantage of the opportunities available to them through the program.

“Think big and have the courage to go for it, but you aren’t alone in your journey,” said Soderberg.

