Fighting for fair housing: How the Jax Rental Housing Project supports student tenants

A community-based sociology research initiative at the University of North Florida is making strides to support tenants struggling with housing insecurity.

The Jax Rental Housing Project is led by Dr. David Jaffee, a UNF professor. Jaffee identifies the root of tenant struggles as “the financialization of human shelter.” He explained that large private equity firms are purchasing significant amounts of property to build portfolios and profit off the working class in Jacksonville.

“We will never have affordable housing for working-class people with that business model,” said Jaffee.

Housing affordability remains a critical issue in Jacksonville, where over half of renters are cost-burdened, meaning they spend at least 30% of their income on rent. Nearly one-third of Jacksonville renters are severely cost-burdened, which means they allocate at least half of their income to rent, according to a Jax Rental Housing Project report.

UNF students are among those affected by housing instability. Jacksonville Today reported last year that the restructuring of UNF dorms left many upperclassmen uncertain about the availability of on-campus housing.

“Students can’t always find affordable housing on campus,” Jaffee says. “They need to know what resources are available.”

With the data collected by the Jax Rental Housing Project, Jaffee is advocating for a tenant’s bill of rights in Jacksonville. This proposed legislation includes two key provisions. The first is establishing a central location for tenants to access information about their rights and available services. The second provision calls for the creation of a landlord registry, which would allow tenants to know who owns their rental properties.

“I’m pushing hard for these,” Jaffee says.

In addition to policy advocacy, Jaffee has also founded a tenant’s union to provide mutual support, collective action, and shared resources. The union is open to all and free to join.

“Tenants need to organize,” Jaffee said.

The tenant’s union is designed to empower renters, but it requires active participation from the community. Jaffee said students who want to help with the project over the summer can gain academic credit and research experience.

