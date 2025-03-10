UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

How to vote in this week’s SG elections

Mindy McLarty, Managing EditorMarch 10, 2025

The University of North Florida Student Government will hold presidential and senatorial elections on March 11 and 12. Students can vote in person or online. 

Voting will occur on campus from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day in Osprey Plaza, the area between the two Student Union buildings.

For online voting, the window to vote will open at 9:00 a.m. on March 11, and will close at 4:00 p.m. on March 12. Students can vote online through the Perch Portal.

For information about the presidential candidates, click here.

To learn about the senatorial candidates, visit the Soar Party, Talon Party and SAM Party’s respective Instagrams. To view a sample ballot, as well as a full list of candidates that are running, visit the SG Office of Elections website.

What Happens After the Elections?

On March 12, the SG Office of Elections will release the unofficial election results.

On April 11, the elected candidates will be sworn in at the SG Senate meeting. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Horatio Gilman (left) and Will Raffier (right). Photo courtesy of the SAM Party.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: SAM Party’s Horatio Gilman and Will Raffier
Amelia Dyal (left) and Vevvy Summerall (right). Photo courtesy of the Talon Party.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall
Anthony Balsamo (left) and Tommy Mazzella (right). Courtesy of the Soar Party.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Soar Party’s Anthony Balsamo and Tommy Mazzella
The ChatGPT home screen on a computer.
OPINION: Do students and professors need to adapt to AI?
The slogan, "North or Nowhere," could be seen on the backs of T-shirts everywhere around campus after the university rolled out its brand refresh last October. Model: Molly Abbott
Identity Crisis: 'It's a North Thing'
Presidential Debate graphic featuring Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall (Talon Party), Anthony Balsamo and Tommy Mazzella (Soar Party), and Horatio Gilman and Will Raffier (SAM Party).
SG presidential debate provides a first look at candidates' initiatives
More in News
UNF One-Stop's new location at Building 10 on UNF Campus.
One-Stop's new location, new virtual queue system
Trucks line up to cross the border into the United States as tariffs against Mexico go into effect, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Trump's trade war draws swift retaliation with new tariffs from Mexico, Canada and China
University of North Florida sign
UNF buildings without heat on Monday
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov)
Trump and Zelenskyy through the years: From a 'perfect' call to an Oval Office meltdown
A computer-generated image of the new Honors dorms at UNF on Osprey Ridge Road. (Courtesy of UNF)
New Honors dorm floorplans, features released, room rates still unannounced
FILE - A migrant deported from the United States stands in a hotel room in Panama City, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
The US lines up Latin American cooperation for migrant deportations
About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.