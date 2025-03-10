How to vote in this week’s SG elections

The University of North Florida Student Government will hold presidential and senatorial elections on March 11 and 12. Students can vote in person or online.

Voting will occur on campus from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day in Osprey Plaza, the area between the two Student Union buildings.

For online voting, the window to vote will open at 9:00 a.m. on March 11, and will close at 4:00 p.m. on March 12. Students can vote online through the Perch Portal.

For information about the presidential candidates, click here.

To learn about the senatorial candidates, visit the Soar Party, Talon Party and SAM Party’s respective Instagrams. To view a sample ballot, as well as a full list of candidates that are running, visit the SG Office of Elections website.

What Happens After the Elections?

On March 12, the SG Office of Elections will release the unofficial election results.

On April 11, the elected candidates will be sworn in at the SG Senate meeting.

___

