UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

UNF Baseball snags game one but falls short in series loss to JU

Daniel Cimino, Sports ReporterMarch 25, 2025
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

Despite winning the first game of the three-game set, the University of North Florida baseball team lost the series to Jacksonville this past weekend. The series was the opening act in Atlantic Sun conference play for UNF, with the Ospreys getting off to a 1-2 start in the Graphite Division.

Game 1

The Ospreys took the first game by a final of 8-4 on the back of a stellar outing from junior right-hander Will Ross. He logged six innings, allowing one run on seven hits, and striking out four Dolphin hitters as he collected his third win. 

Offensively, the Ospreys got production from up and down the lineup. In particular, senior outfielder Drew Leinenbach continued his red-hot start to the season, going 1-3 with a two-run single in the 6th inning. Sophomore infielder Mitchell Collins scored him with a single of his own two batters later. 

The Dolphins attempted to mount a comeback down 7-1 in the 7th inning. JU infielder Jonah Shields hit a solo home run in the 9th but it proved to be too little, too late, as the Ospreys won the first game.

Game 2

The Dolphins started the scoring early in the second game, with outfielder Jaden Bastian drawing a walk, stealing second, and then scoring on a single by first baseman Josh Steidl. The Ospreys responded quickly, getting runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings on RBI singles by junior catcher Santiago Ordonez and senior second baseman Connor Moore. 

Freshman right-hander Bryson Treichel shut down the Dolphins for the next four innings. He finished the afternoon with a stellar line, pitching six innings, allowing just one run, and striking out 10 batters. With that performance, Treichel became the first UNF pitcher to record 10 strikeouts since Tony Roca did so against Queens on March 17, 2024.

Once Treichel bowed out, however, the Dolphin offense came alive. Shields continued to have a productive series, lacing a single that scored two runs in the 7th. In the 8th, JU got two more runs on solo blasts by DH Chandler Howard and catcher Carson Stevens to put the game out of reach, with the final score being 5-3 in the Dolphins’ favor.

Game 3

Both teams picked up right where they left off offensively. JU scored three runs in the first inning, courtesy of a double by Howard that scored two, and a passed ball that scored Howard from third. 

The Ospreys immediately responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Connor Moore singled through the left side scoring sophomore center fielder Nick Monile, senior catcher Jabin Bates hit a single of his own that allowed Mitchell Collins to cross the plate, and freshman infielder Carter White hit a sacrifice fly to score Moore.

The Ospreys tacked on a fourth run on a highly unusual play. Drew Leinenbach laid down a bunt that rolled to Dolphin pitcher Kyle Powers. Powers rushed his throw in an attempt to get Leinenbach at first, allowing Leinenbach to attempt to advance to third. The first Dolphin to grab Powers’ errant throw was Jonah Shields, who fired a long throw that third baseman Cade Hentz couldn’t reach. This allowed Leinenbach to score and put the Ospreys ahead 4-3.

The Dolphins responded with two runs in the 7th to take the lead, followed by four runs in the 8th, with the big blow being a three-run blast by Jaden Bastian. This proved to be the finishing blow, as UNF wasn’t able to come back, with JU taking the third game by a final of 9-5.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Baseball
UNF and FAMU play on a beautiful spring afternoon at Harmon Stadium.
Ospreys tame Rattlers in wild midweek slugfest
UNF and Alabama State battle it out in the final game of the series on a Saturday night at Harmon Stadium.
Strong pitching, clutch hitting lead UNF Baseball to series win over Alabama State
Courtesy of UNF Athletics
UNF Baseball drops two of three in weekend series vs Ball State
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Wild pitch stymies Baseball’s upset, comeback bid at UF
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Baseball completes sweep of Brown, extends winning streak to six games
UNF baseball coach Joe Mercadante is entering his second season with the Ospreys.
A deep dive into UNF Baseball season with head coach Joe Mercadante
More in Latest
UNF and JU clash on the sand for the third time this season.
No. 15 Beach Volleyball sweeps JU, clinches best start in program history
A grey school locker with a blue sticker on the top of it that reads "Education Changes the World" in large, white letters.
OPINION: The American education system needs reform, but will DOGE help?
President Donald Trump steps out of a red Model S Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (Pool via AP)
OPINION: Who is buying a Tesla?
The sun rises over the beach in St. Augustine.
Federal funding cuts could disrupt UNF coastal research, biology experts warn
Business professionals planning a digital smart city model with futuristic technology and holographic displays in an office setting (Courtesy of UNF)
UNF first in nation to join global AI consortium to revolutionize smart cities
Courtesy of UNF Athletics
Strength in numbers: UNF Athletics seeks younger fundraising demographic with new program
More in Sports
The UNF softball team fell 5-3 to nationally ranked Florida State on Mar. 5 in front of a record crowd at the UNF Softball Complex.
Softball shows promise against nationally ranked FSU behind record crowd
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Basketball blows 18 point lead, falls to Austin Peay in ASUN Tournament
(left to right) Seniors Nestor Dyachok, Nate Lliteras, and Oscar Berry receive framed jerseys before their final home game. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Ospreys defensive woes continue in close loss to EKU on senior night
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Basketball sweeps River City Rumble, takes down Jacksonville 77-73
Spinnaker's coverage of the UNF football conversation over the past few decades.
Will the ‘University of No Football’ eventually add the sport?
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Basketball unable to overcome slow start, fall on the road against North Alabama
About the Contributor
Daniel Cimino
Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
Daniel Cimino is a third-year journalism major and Spinnaker’s sports reporter. Having grown up both in the United States and overseas in Panama, Daniel grew to appreciate the power that sports has to unite different cultures and peoples. He hopes to one day be able to tell these stories and many more through a career in sports broadcasting.