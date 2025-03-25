UNF Baseball snags game one but falls short in series loss to JU

Despite winning the first game of the three-game set, the University of North Florida baseball team lost the series to Jacksonville this past weekend. The series was the opening act in Atlantic Sun conference play for UNF, with the Ospreys getting off to a 1-2 start in the Graphite Division.

Game 1

The Ospreys took the first game by a final of 8-4 on the back of a stellar outing from junior right-hander Will Ross. He logged six innings, allowing one run on seven hits, and striking out four Dolphin hitters as he collected his third win.

Offensively, the Ospreys got production from up and down the lineup. In particular, senior outfielder Drew Leinenbach continued his red-hot start to the season, going 1-3 with a two-run single in the 6th inning. Sophomore infielder Mitchell Collins scored him with a single of his own two batters later.

The Dolphins attempted to mount a comeback down 7-1 in the 7th inning. JU infielder Jonah Shields hit a solo home run in the 9th but it proved to be too little, too late, as the Ospreys won the first game.

Game 2

The Dolphins started the scoring early in the second game, with outfielder Jaden Bastian drawing a walk, stealing second, and then scoring on a single by first baseman Josh Steidl. The Ospreys responded quickly, getting runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings on RBI singles by junior catcher Santiago Ordonez and senior second baseman Connor Moore.

Freshman right-hander Bryson Treichel shut down the Dolphins for the next four innings. He finished the afternoon with a stellar line, pitching six innings, allowing just one run, and striking out 10 batters. With that performance, Treichel became the first UNF pitcher to record 10 strikeouts since Tony Roca did so against Queens on March 17, 2024.

Once Treichel bowed out, however, the Dolphin offense came alive. Shields continued to have a productive series, lacing a single that scored two runs in the 7th. In the 8th, JU got two more runs on solo blasts by DH Chandler Howard and catcher Carson Stevens to put the game out of reach, with the final score being 5-3 in the Dolphins’ favor.

Game 3

Both teams picked up right where they left off offensively. JU scored three runs in the first inning, courtesy of a double by Howard that scored two, and a passed ball that scored Howard from third.

The Ospreys immediately responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Connor Moore singled through the left side scoring sophomore center fielder Nick Monile, senior catcher Jabin Bates hit a single of his own that allowed Mitchell Collins to cross the plate, and freshman infielder Carter White hit a sacrifice fly to score Moore.

The Ospreys tacked on a fourth run on a highly unusual play. Drew Leinenbach laid down a bunt that rolled to Dolphin pitcher Kyle Powers. Powers rushed his throw in an attempt to get Leinenbach at first, allowing Leinenbach to attempt to advance to third. The first Dolphin to grab Powers’ errant throw was Jonah Shields, who fired a long throw that third baseman Cade Hentz couldn’t reach. This allowed Leinenbach to score and put the Ospreys ahead 4-3.

The Dolphins responded with two runs in the 7th to take the lead, followed by four runs in the 8th, with the big blow being a three-run blast by Jaden Bastian. This proved to be the finishing blow, as UNF wasn’t able to come back, with JU taking the third game by a final of 9-5.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.