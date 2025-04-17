UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

‘We’re in a rough spot’: Baseball suffers run-rule loss to Bethune-Cookman

Ethan Howick, Sports EditorApril 17, 2025
Ethan Howick
UNF Baseball hits against Bethune-Cookman on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Harmon Stadium

The UNF baseball team dropped its fourth-straight contest, losing 14-3 to Bethune-Cookman University on a Tuesday evening at Harmon Stadium. 

Game Summary

After starting pitcher Ryan Furey (0-3) surrendered three runs to open the game, North Florida attempted a comeback in the bottom half. Even though the first two hitters recorded outs, the Ospreys weren’t intimidated by Wildcats starter Pablo Torres (1-0). 

Infielder Mitchell Collins lined a single up the middle, followed by senior Connor Moore reaching base thanks to a throwing error, allowing Collins to advance to third base. Torres’ next pitch sailed to the backstop behind home plate, scoring Collins and moving Moore to third.

With two outs and Moore in scoring position, Carter White singled to right center, inching the Ospreys closer. Now trailing by just one run, it was up to the UNF pitching staff to keep this deficit low.

In the second inning, new pitcher Brandon Adams loaded the bases with one out, and Bethune scored another run off a sacrifice fly. Facing a two-run deficit, the Ospreys responded by striking out swinging three times. 

During the third inning, three different Bethune players reached base differently. The leadoff man made it to first because of a fielding error. After Adams struck out the next batter, he allowed a single, putting runners at the corners with one down. 

Bethune’s next batter walked, which loaded the bases, and the Wildcats immediately took advantage of the threat. A second sacrifice fly scored Bethune’s fifth run, and UNF would’ve happily traded the run for an out. 

With two outs and two runners on base, all UNF had to do was notch this third out, preventing Bethune from blowing this game open. However, the Wildcats had other plans. 

Senior Sergio Rivera launched his second home run, a moonshot to left field, to break this game open. UNF needed runs badly if the squad wanted to come back. Despite this, both pitching staffs held serve, keeping the game scoreless until inning six. 

Unfortunately, it wasn’t UNF who ended the scoring drought. As if eight runs weren’t enough in this game, Bethune’s Andrey Martinez gave the Wildcats double-digit runs with one swing of the bat, towering a home run to left field. 

Ty Velardo got one back for UNF, drilling a mountainous shot into the right field forest. Bethune piled on four additional runs, and UNF was in danger of being run-ruled for the second time in four games. 

Trailing by eleven runs,  the Ospreys went down in order, prompting the game to end because of the run-rule. 

Mercadante’s Reaction

“We’re in a rough spot right now,” head coach Joe Mercadante said. “We’re letting the game beat up on us a little.”

For UNF to get out of this rough patch, Mercadante wants his team to “power through.”

“We talked to the team afterwards, saying ‘you’ve gotta keep showing up and doing things the right way, giving everything you’ve got,’ “ Mercadante said. “That’s the only way you’re going to turn the tide.”

The Ospreys are capable of beating top-tier programs. UNF has wins over Notre Dame, UCF (just one week ago), and took UF down to the wire twice, so Mercadante knows what his team is capable of. 

“You can’t get too invested in the big wins, and you can’t get to upset with the big losses,” Mercadante said. “You’ve gotta find a way because you come out tomorrow and the scoreboards zero zero.”

Nonetheless, Mercadante wants his team to enjoy the little things. 

“We’re gonna have a long bus ride tomorrow, which is one of the great memories of college sports,” Mercadante said. “Being on the bus with your teammates and enjoying the time, talking, and playing games.”

The Ospreys will travel to the University of West Georgia for their second straight road weekend series from Apr. 17-19. UNF will play its next real game Thursday, Apr. 17, at 6 p.m. in Carrollton.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker’s sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.