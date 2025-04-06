UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
SG committees confirm new associate justice, travel requests, introduce Earth Day joint resolution

A recap of the April 4, 2025 Student Government committee meetings
Mindy McLarty, Managing EditorApril 6, 2025
Mindy McLarty
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers

The University of North Florida Student Government committees approved multiple travel requests and voted on the appointment of a new deputy supervisor of elections on Friday, April 4. The committees also confirmed a new associate justice and passed a joint resolution on sustainability. 

Rules and Oversight Committee

A new Deputy Supervisor of Elections was appointed, and a new associate justice was confirmed during the R&O committee meeting.

The committee unanimously confirmed Asvidhi Ladumor as the new Deputy Supervisor of Elections for the SG Office of Elections. Supervisor of Elections Kiley Moale endorsed Ladumor during the meeting. 

“I’ve seen firsthand that Ms. Ladumor is thoughtful, capable, and dedicated to upholding the standards of our office,” Moale said. “I have no doubt that she will excel as Deputy Supervisor of Elections, and I wholeheartedly recommend her.”

The committee unanimously approved the appointment of Kareem Barazkoy for Associate Justice of the SG Judicial Branch. Student Body President Michael Barcal provided the committee with a letter of recommendation endorsing Barazkoy during the meeting.

Budget and Allocations Committee

The B&A committee unanimously passed multiple travel requests during their meeting. Listed below are the travel requests the committee passed, along with the amount requested.

  • Osprey Security: $785.38
  • Kiela Jefferson AWP Conference: $500
  • UNF Health Administration Student Association: $2,000
  • Ratio Christi: $1,900
  • UNF Wrestling Club: $913.12
  • Osprey Cuong Nhu: $1,927.88
  • UNF Women’s Club Soccer: $955.40

Two clubs, the UNF Education Club and the UNF Sculpture Guild, were on the committee’s agenda, but their travel requests could not be heard because they did not have a representative present. Their bills were postponed indefinitely because this was the last B&A meeting of the semester.

Senate President Audrey McGrath ran the committee meeting in place of B&A Chair Tommy Mazzella, who was absent.

University of Student Affairs Committee 

USA Chair Venia Cadet introduced a joint resolution titled Earth Day Sustainability Efforts, which the committee unanimously passed.

The resolution advocates for more university-wide sustainability efforts in honor of Earth Day, according to Chair Cadet, the resolution’s sponsor.

This month’s Osprey Voice survey focuses on parking. The survey focuses on parking transportation and fines.

To take the April Osprey Voice survey, click here.

Up Next

The student Senate will hold its last meeting of the spring semester on Friday, April 11, at noon. 

Newly elected Student Body President and Vice President Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall will be sworn in at the meeting. All newly elected senators will also be sworn in.

The April 11 meeting will be the Barcal-Davidson administration’s final meeting of their term.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

