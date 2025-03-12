Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall are the unofficial winners of the SG presidential election

Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall have won student body president and vice president, according to the unofficial election results from the UNF SG Office of Elections.

Dyal and Summerall received a winning 878 votes, with Soar Party’s Anthony Balsamo and Tommy Mazella trailing closely with 753 votes and SAM Party’s Horatio Gilman and Will Raffier with 488 votes. Fifty-nine students abstained, totaling 2,178 students who voted.

All 20 senatorial seats have been filled. Here is the full list of candidates who won senate seats, with their party affiliation:

Serenity Miller (Talon)

Meron Yonas (Talon)

Morgan Cutler (Talon)

Katherine Toro Villanueva (Talon)

Vanessa Manzi (Talon)

Lily Vasquez (Soar)

Nevaeh Perez (Soar)

Emma Dresser (Soar)

Brooke Deluccia (Soar)

Amelia Rowicka (Soar)

Hazel Joseph (Soar)

Shipton Macdonald (Talon)

Chloe Nowak-Vansant (Soar)

Mauricio Alvarez (Soar)

Christopher Lenz (Talon)

Alexa Sommerfeld (Soar)

Jose Casteneda (Soar)

Ben Schafer (Soar)

Christian Shore (Talon)

Gaven Bickerstaff (Soar)

On March 28, the election results will be validated at the SG Senate meeting.

On April 11, the newly elected candidates will be sworn in.

