UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
5 Star Pizza
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
5 Star Pizza
Categories:

Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall are the unofficial winners of the SG presidential election

Mindy McLarty, Managing EditorMarch 12, 2025
Amelia Dyal (left) and Vevvy Summerall (right). Photo courtesy of the Talon Party.

Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall have won student body president and vice president, according to the unofficial election results from the UNF SG Office of Elections.

Dyal and Summerall received a winning 878 votes, with Soar Party’s Anthony Balsamo and Tommy Mazella trailing closely with 753 votes and SAM Party’s Horatio Gilman and Will Raffier with 488 votes. Fifty-nine students abstained, totaling 2,178 students who voted.

All 20 senatorial seats have been filled. Here is the full list of candidates who won senate seats, with their party affiliation: 

  • Serenity Miller (Talon)
  • Meron Yonas (Talon)
  • Morgan Cutler (Talon)
  • Katherine Toro Villanueva (Talon)
  • Vanessa Manzi (Talon)
  • Lily Vasquez (Soar)
  • Nevaeh Perez (Soar)
  • Emma Dresser (Soar)
  • Brooke Deluccia (Soar)
  • Amelia Rowicka (Soar)
  • Hazel Joseph (Soar)
  • Shipton Macdonald (Talon)
  • Chloe Nowak-Vansant (Soar)
  • Mauricio Alvarez (Soar)
  • Christopher Lenz (Talon)
  • Alexa Sommerfeld (Soar)
  • Jose Casteneda (Soar)
  • Ben Schafer (Soar)
  • Christian Shore (Talon)
  • Gaven Bickerstaff (Soar)

On March 28, the election results will be validated at the SG Senate meeting.

On April 11, the newly elected candidates will be sworn in.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Riley Skinner uses the pedal cart on the drunk driving simulator course while Karen Livingston prepares the course for the next driver.
UNF SG hosts second-annual drunk driving simulator for UNF safety week
Horatio Gilman (left) and Will Raffier (right). Photo courtesy of the SAM Party.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: SAM Party’s Horatio Gilman and Will Raffier
Amelia Dyal (left) and Vevvy Summerall (right). Photo courtesy of the Talon Party.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall
Anthony Balsamo (left) and Tommy Mazzella (right). Courtesy of the Soar Party.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Soar Party’s Anthony Balsamo and Tommy Mazzella
UNF Presidential Election graphic.
How to vote in this week’s SG elections
Presidential Debate graphic featuring Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall (Talon Party), Anthony Balsamo and Tommy Mazzella (Soar Party), and Horatio Gilman and Will Raffier (SAM Party).
SG presidential debate provides a first look at candidates' initiatives
More in Student Government
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
UNF SG to host presidential debate on Thursday
Representatives from BSU and Pride Club, including Pride Club President Aster Walters (back right), pose for a picture with UNF Student Body President Michael Barcal and Student Body Vice President Ashlyn Davidson. (Courtesy of UNF SG)
A talk with BSU, Pride Club presidents on new SG commission status
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
SG releases 2025-2026 Activity and Service fee budget
Barcal and Davidson presenting the Executive Commissions Statute during the SG Senate meeting.
SG passes Executive Commissions Statute: BSU and Pride Club get new homes
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
Student Government budget hearing schedule announced
University of North Florida Student Government Senate Chambers.
Jan. 24 SG Committee meetings recap: Committees unanimously pass Executive Commission Statute
About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.