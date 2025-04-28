Beach Volleyball exacts revenge on Stetson, secures sixth ASUN title

After sweeping top-seeded Stetson in Huntsville, Alabama, the University of North Florida Beach Volleyball team secured its sixth ASUN Championship in program history

Entering the conference title weekend with a 21-10 record, including an undefeated home and road clip, the Ospreys were handed the second seed for the tournament. UNF won four of its five matches in the tournament, with the only loss coming in five sets.

Opening the ASUN Championship on Thursday, April 28, UNF wasted no time, sweeping seven-seeded Central Arkansas and winning each court in straight sets. During day two, the Ospreys played in two dual matches, facing off against three-seeded FGCU and Stetson.

How UNF won its sixth ASUN title

Starting the day strong by sweeping FGCU, the Ospreys turned to top-ranked Stetson, with both teams looking to stay unbeaten in the tournament. However, Stetson got the best of UNF, as the Hatters upended the Ospreys in five sets.

While the score was tied at two, Steton went on a late run in set three to clinch the win. Despite losing their first ASUN Championship match, the Ospreys had one more chance to compete in the ASUN final. Even though UNF lost the dual, the Ospreys saw straight-set victories from two pairs.

Redshirt sophomore Sophia Notaro and senior Andrea Da Silva tallied line five, while junior Madison Espy and senior Mariana Feliciano Sanche won at three to give UNF two points. Nonetheless, the Ospreys lost in straight sets on two courts and in three sets on one court, enough to secure the Stetson win.

The Ospreys were now awaiting to face either North Alabama or FGCU for a spot in the ASUN tournament finals. Later that day, FGCU defeated UNA, so the Ospreys were set to play the Eagles on Saturday.

It wasn’t pretty, but North Florida grinded out a 3-2 victory over FGCU. Da Silva and Notaro opened the scoring with another point for UNF before FGCU responded to even it up. Espy and Feliciano Sanchez secured their second straight set win, but FGCU answered back, tying the dual at two.

Even so, North Florida’s best pair, sophomore Cameron Humphries and senior Taylor Pierce, broke the tie, ensuring UNF met Stetson in the ASUN Championship game for the second-straight season.

Championship Game vs Familiar Foe

It was deja vu as the Ospreys faced off against the Hatters. For the second straight season, UNF swept Stetson in the ASUN Beach Volleyball championship game. The only difference was that the Ospreys (if going by seeding) upset the Hatters. Last year, UNF was the top seed, while Stetson was the two seed.

Star duo Feliciano Sanchez and Espy won the 2025 ASUN Pair of the Tournament. Notaro and Da Silva also garnered ASUN All-Tournament Team awards.

Who does UNF play in the 2025 ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship?

On Sunday, the selection committee announced that No. 12 UNF will face No. 5 USC on Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. in Gulf Shores, Alabama. This will be North Florida’s second time qualifying for the NCAA Beach Volleyball tournament and UNF’s highest seed ever.

Last year, UNF received the 16th seed and was bounced by top-seeded USC in round two. North Florida’s first dual will be televised on ESPN2.

Men’s Golf Finishes Sixth in ASUN Championships

Last week, the UNF men’s golf team competed in the ASUN Championship in Valdosta, Georgia. The Ospreys finished day one tied for eighth place, scoring two under par on the Kinderlou Forest Golf Club course.

At the conclusion of day two, the Ospreys shot the third-best score and shot up to fifth place. In total, UNF was 11 under par. However, the team took a tumble on the final day, dropping out of the top five after scoring one over par on the day.

Despite the loss, redshirt freshman Danny Erickson and redshirt senior Jason Duff both combined to finish four under.

“Not the week or year we wanted. We had a great group of kids, but just didn’t play enough good golf,” Golf Director Scott Schroeder told UNF Athletics.”It is now on me to get some things adjusted and be ready to have us competing at the expected standard.”

UNF Sports Still Playing

While the Men’s Golf season is over, Osprey fans can cheer on the Beach Volleyball team this Friday on national television. UNF Softball, now 40-12 on the season, is finishing its regular season this weekend against FGCU, and Baseball travels to UCF on Tuesday.

Track and Field Outdoor will host the East Coast Relays at Hodges Stadium this weekend.

