All Things Osprey: Women’s golf rallies to win ASUN championship

It’s not every day that multiple championships are up for grabs, but the University of North Florida (UNF) women’s golf team made the most of the opportunity on Sunday, taking home their third ASUN championship in school history.

The squad faced off against the Kennesaw State Owls, a familiar foe at this time of year for the Ospreys. Each of the prior six ASUN championships have been won by the two programs, so it was no surprise that it would come down to a battle between the two.

After a rough start to the day, the Ospreys came together with a strong performance on the back nine to win the ASUN championship. In a twist on the typical golf course demeanor, the team partook in a lively celebration of an entire season of hard work.

Women’s golf wasn’t the only UNF squad in the hunt for a conference championship over the weekend. An absurd streak came to an end for women’s tennis on Friday, as a loss to the Stetson Hatters in the semifinals derailed their shot at a seventh consecutive ASUN championship.

Last year’s championship final came down to these two opponents, but it appears as though the Hatters got their revenge this year. Stetson went on to defeat Liberty University on Sunday to win the ASUN championship.

While the streak may be over, it doesn’t necessarily mean UNF’s dynasty is. After all, it was Stetson that the Ospreys defeated for last year’s title, so this may just serve as the spark for a spirited rivalry.

One last championship is on the line this upcoming week, as beach volleyball looks to etch themselves into the history books on Monday at the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship in Huntsville, Ala. The Ospreys face Stetson in the semifinals, with that game’s winner playing the winner of Florida Gulf Coast and UNC-Wilmington for the title.

While conference championship season is in full swing, there are still some sports wrapping up their regular season slates. One of these is softball, which picked up yet another series win this weekend against the Stetson Hatters.

While a loss on Sunday broke their streak of ASUN sweeps, it is by no means the end of the world. By winning out and getting some help with losses by the Liberty Flames, the Ospreys can still win the ASUN East Division. Even if this doesn’t come to fruition, UNF will still be in great standing for the upcoming ASUN tournament.

Speaking of Liberty, the UNF baseball squad experienced their fair share of the Flames over the weekend. Things got off to a horrific start, as the Ospreys were walloped 22-4 on Friday.

UNF showed resilience, though, fighting to one-run losses in both of the next games. While wins are obviously desired, exhibiting an ability to bounce back after an 18-run loss is admirable nonetheless.

With spring sports season coming to a close, there’s plenty to follow in the world of UNF athletics. Make sure to stay tuned to Spinnaker and All Things Osprey for all of the action!

