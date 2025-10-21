UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Moez Limayem approved by USF for presidency, now awaits Florida BOG approval

RJ Kinard, Government Reporter | 11:17 am
RJ Kinard
UNF President Moez Limayem speaks at the USF BOT meeting on Oct. 21, 2025. At the meeting, Limayem was approved by USF to be its ninth president.

The following story was updated on Oct. 21 at 12:37 p.m. to add new details on Limayem’s USF contract and compensation.

University of North Florida President Moez Limayem, the recently-named the sole finalist for the University of South Florida presidency, has been approved by the USF Board of Trustees.

Limayem was unanimously selected as the USF’s ninth president at a special BOT meeting on Tuesday, but his appointment is still subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

At the USF BOT meeting, Limayem was interviewed and voted on for the presidential appointment. Limayem previously served at USF as the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business for 10 years.

In his interview, the BOT asked Limayem various questions on his time serving as UNF’s president, including how he approached state-regulated DEI changes.

“I am committed to all faculty and students,” Limayem said. “Student success should be everyone’s goal and will always be a top priority.”

In 2023, the same year Limayem took office at UNF, Florida Senate Bill 266 was set to ban state funding for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs in public colleges and universities.

This legislation led to the elimination of DEI positions and offices, a prohibition on funding DEI initiatives, and restrictions on curriculum that addresses systemic racism or gender inequality.

The State Board of Education also passed a rule to permanently prohibit DEI programs in the Florida College System.

In his response to the BOT, Limayem also commented on the state of civil discourse within universities, mentioning his initiative to implement a mandatory civil discourse workshop that all students would be required to take.

“As universities worldwide, we don’t do well at teaching civil discourse,” Limayem said. “People argue, talk over each other, without trying to understand each other…In some cases, people are killing each other.”

Civil discourse within higher education, or the lack thereof, has been a strong topic following the assassination that took place at Utah Valley University last month, the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk prompting nationwide conversation.

Following Limayem’s interview, the board deliberated while Limayem stepped outside, acknowledging Limayem’s extensive efforts and success while president at UNF.

“That’s the same Moez Limayem that was here years ago,” commented BOT Vice Chair Griffin. “And I’m thrilled to have him back.”

In an email to the USF community from the USF BOT, Limayem is praised as a “proven fundraiser” and a “strong leader who creates a clear vision for an organization”.

After USF’s approval, Limayem made a point to change his tie to a green one to reflect USF’s school color. (RJ Kinard)

The BOT unanimously approved Limayem’s appointment, which is subject to the Florida Board of Governors’ confirmation, and Limayem expressed his excitement at his return to Tampa Bay.

“Tell the Board of Governors to hold their [confirmation] meeting this afternoon because I cannot wait,” Limayem joked.

A USF spokesperson confirmed in an email to Spinnaker that Tuesday’s motion allows Limayem’s contract negotiation with USF to begin and there are no hard numbers quite yet.

“It’s expected that total compensation for Limayem will not exceed $2.4 million/year,” the spokesperson said in an email.

According to a university spokesperson, UNF does not currently have information regarding a presidential search.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

