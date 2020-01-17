New year, new resolutions: Healthy tips

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As usual, a new year means new goals, new beginnings and lifestyle changes.

Resolutions can be a fun way to kick-start any changes you feel need to take place in the upcoming year. While most of them are fun, you also have to remember to be healthy and reasonable with yourself.

Whether you plan on hitting the gym, getting better grades or quitting some bad habits, it’s important to realize changes take time.

No matter your resolution, the Senior Director of Recreation and Wellness, Ashley Ballard, has some tips that can help to make the transition a little bit easier.

“It’s important for students to understand breaking new habits is difficult.” She said.

Build motivation to change: Lifestyle changes can be hard. If you find yourself backtracking, remember that a resolution can take place at anytime of the year. Pace yourself. In the meantime, building motivation for yourself can make a difference. Some tips to building motivation can be writing in a journal, creating a list of achievable goals or even hanging up motivational pictures or quotes around your room.

Examine your pros and cons when making a resolution: Students have a lot on their plate. The key to a healthy resolution is to make sure it is plausible, especially if you're balancing work and school. Before you start on your journey, list out the pros and cons of your resolution.

Have supportive people around you: Having the right people around goes hand in hand with building motivation. If your resolution is plausible, tell your friends about it so they can help keep you on track. The more support the better, especially if they’re joining you on your healthy new year journey.

Identify your barriers so you can overcome them: As mentioned previously, in order to maintain a healthy resolution, make sure its plausible. If it isn't, identify the barriers that are going to make it harder to achieve. Once the barriers are identified, you can work on bringing those down to achieve the bigger goal.

Identify resources on campus: UNF has plenty of resources that can help you achieve your resolution. There’s fitness trainers, dietitians, the wellness complex, the counseling center and much more. Support is crucial when you’re working towards a healthy goal. For a list of resources and what they entail, click here.

“Make a realistic goal, start small and give yourself time.” Ballard said.