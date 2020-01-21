U.S. National Weather Service issues “Freeze Warning”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Brrrrring a coat if you’re going out tonight because there is a Freeze Warning from 12am until 2am with Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees expected, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

“WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

WHERE…In Georgia, Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden Counties.

In Florida, Inland Flagler, Putnam, Clay, Inland St. Johns,

Eastern Marion, Coastal Nassau and Inland Duval Counties.

WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them.”

-U.S. National Weather Service

