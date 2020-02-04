Tune in for the State of the Union with Spinnaker

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

President Donald Trump will be giving his final State of the Union for his first term on February 4, 2020. Trump will address Congress on Capitol Hill at 9 p.m. Eastern. He is expected to discuss topics such as the Iowa caucus, impeachment, and the current state of the U.S. economy.

Meanwhile… President @realDonaldTrump CRUSHED all incumbent turnout records in Iowa! #IACaucus — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 4, 2020

Hanging over President Trump’s address is the Senate impeachment trial’s final vote, which will take place on Wednesday, February 5. Trump will be only the second president to give the State of the Union while impeached; in 1999, Clinton gave his State of the Union address as his defense began presenting to senators. Trump is expected to be acquitted on Wednesday.

The State of the Union will be live-streamed by Spinnaker.

