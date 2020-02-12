Broomstick challenge declared to be nothing but a myth
February 12, 2020
You might’ve heard about a tweet that claimed NASA said Monday was the only day you could make your broom stand up due to the Earth’s gravitational pull. But, if you tried the challenge yourself and were amazed by your broom’s abilities, know that you can make your broom stand whenever you want. NASA has declared it’s all a myth.
Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull…I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt
— mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020
According to NBC News, the myth comes from an old wives’ tale that claims that eggs are able to balance on their ends every year on the vernal and autumnal equinox.
There’s no special gravity that only affects brooms, but the Moon’s gravity creates tides on Earth. Thanks, @NASAMoon! #BroomstickChallenge 🌑🌊🌊🌊 https://t.co/5XryZ4SfmH
— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) February 11, 2020
May you make your brooms stand up once again.
