BREAKING: Howard the duck confirmed missing

UNF’s beloved waterfowl, Howard the Duck, is missing.



Howard has not been spotted on campus in a while, leading to much concern among the UNF community as to his well-being.



Howard is an icon of UNF, and many students have pleasant memories of him swimming around Candy Cane Lake and quacking happily at new students. He is iconic for being the sole white pekin duck in the surrounding area and is a highlight for many students dorming along the lake.



According to a statement from the university, Howard has not been officially seen since summer. White feathers were found on Monday, but no other signs of everyone’s favorite UNF resident have surfaced.



“The University’s beloved unofficial mascot, Howard the Duck, has not been seen since the beginning of summer. His whereabouts are unknown at this time,” said the University. “The University and the entire campus community are very hopeful that he will return to Candy Cane Lake soon and we will continue to be on the lookout for him.”

Although the university states that Howard was missing since the beginning of summer, a previous article written over the summer about a mysterious duck virus that killed several ducks said Howard was not among the fallen.

So what is the truth? Spinnaker will update this story as it develops.

