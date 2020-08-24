Monday morning Zoom outage hits users nationwide

If you weren’t looking forward to your Monday morning virtual class, you may be in luck. There have been reports nationwide of Zoom undergoing partial outages, according to Down Detector and Zoom’s status page.

Reports of the outages began shortly before 9 a.m. but not every user has been affected. The app has been working fine for some users while others have been unable to access regularly scheduled meetings.

The video call company that grew massively since the outbreak of COVID-19 tweeted at 10:23 a.m. that they have “identified the issue and are working on a fix.”

If you’re having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. We’re so sorry about the inconvenience. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

