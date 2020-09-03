J.J Daniel Hall is accessible to the Osprey community

Safety and security are very serious and important things that UNF continues to improve on, with contactless meetings via zoom as well as additional security.

In a previous Spinnaker article about ongoing security and safety protocols, there were comments on how the President’s floor was only accessible to a limited number of people, being only the staff that worked on that floor.

Spinnaker has received confirmation that this is untrue and anyone is allowed on that floor with a couple of conditions.

“All members of the Osprey community, including students, faculty and staff, are able to visit J.J. Daniel Hall, Building 1, and the President’s Office on the second floor,” said the University.

In addition, students who make an appointment must bring their ID’s as well as be escorted to the proper floor and room that correlates to their appointment.

“As part of regular security procedures, those who have meetings or need to access the 2nd floor in Building 1 may enter through the front doors and show their Osprey 1Card or other valid photo ID to the security guard and the visitor will be escorted to the appropriate office.”

If students would like to make an appointment with President Szymanki, and/or attend one of his upcoming zoom sessions they can email Melonie Handerson at [email protected].

