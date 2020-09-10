Woman on the Street: Students react to burglaries at the Flats

UNF students living at The Flats reacted to the two burglaries that occurred on the week of Sep.4.

Many said they still felt safe despite the alert but have started to double check their doors to make sure they’re locked. Some say the presence of cameras in the halls would help prevent future incidents.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].