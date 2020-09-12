How to watch movies in 2020

Recently movie theaters have been an afterthought to many major studios, as well as movie goers. Movies such as “Mulan” and “Da 5 Bloods” are premiering on streaming services such as Disney+ and Netflix instead of being shown in theaters. What was once a relic of the past has also made a comeback in drive-in movie theaters as a safe alternative to accommodate social distancing.

Drive-in movie theaters are also rising in popularity with theaters such as the Sun-Ray Cinema offering drive-in movies with 1 ticket per car. This offers another more inexpensive alternative to a traditional movie theater. Instead of sitting in a crowded theater, you can sit in the privacy of your own car.

Movies such as “Bill & Ted Face the Music”, “Mulan”, “Da 5 Bloods,” as well as a few others have seen a direct to streaming release.

The recently released “Mulan” is currently available on Disney+, but there’s a catch. On top of the subscription to the service, you will also need to spend another $29.99 to watch it before it is released to all subscribers on Dec. 4, 2020. In a normal theater, you would usually only be able to get few movie tickets, or a single ticket and concessions.

There are some outliers such as “Tenet” which continued to push its release date back so that it could premiere in theaters, which it was able to do. “Wonder Woman 1984” is also a movie that is seeing constant delays now, as it’s currently delayed until later 2020. This would be the fifth delay as it was originally slated for December 13, 2019.

While you may not be able to see a movie traditionally, there are more options then there ever have been when it comes to seeing a movie.

