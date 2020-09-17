UNF study abroad fair is returning to campus; what you need to know

The path to swooping overseas starts with a conversation and those conversations can be had at the upcoming UNF study abroad fair.

The UNF study abroad fair is Tuesday, Sept. 22nd and will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the UNF green by the fine arts building.

There will be opportunities to talk with alumni and faculty about studying abroad and chat with academic advisors about how it will affect your future academic goals.

There will also be opportunities to talk to members of the following parties:

Financial Aid

Fellowships

Student Affairs International Learning Scholarship

Student Health Services

Coggin Delegation

International Ospreys

…and more!

UNF’s new Global Engagement department is hosting this study abroad fair and you can learn more information about studying abroad and the fair at https://www.unf.edu/global/abroad/.

Masks are required at this event and social distancing will be maintained.

__

