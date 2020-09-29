Free+drive-in+COVID-19+testing+today

Mariana Mejia, Reporter

Hey there Ospreys, UNF will be hosting a free COVID-19 drive-in testing event from 3p.m. – 6 p.m.

The event will be available for students, and faculty and staff members in parking Lots 9 and 10, near the Osprey Landing Residential areas. This doesn’t include a parking fee, so you can park anywhere in Lot 9 and 10 for testing without getting a ticket, UNF says.

UNF is still doing on-campus free walk-in testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at the Osprey Landing residential at Building W in Room 100 from Monday-Thursday. Any UNF student or faculty member should have gotten an email through their MyWings account that states where to go, and has the consent form that you should print and bring before getting tested.

As of Sept. 18 through Sept. 24 , UNF recorded eight students COVID-19 cases — four of the students live on campus and the other four live off campus, according to the University.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].