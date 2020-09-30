Easy but delicious sugar cookie recipe

We have a sugar cookie recipe that will make you feel like fall is finally here.

In this recipe, forget about using a blender or a spoon. All you need are your hands to mix and mash everything together. Here are the ingredients:

2 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 ½ cups white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

First, preheat the oven to 375 degrees fahrenheit.

Next, in a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, and baking powder.

In the large bowl, start adding the butter and sugar until the mixture is completely smooth like a paste.

Then, add in an egg and the vanilla extract into the mix and start kneading it into the mixture. If the mixture is too soft and doesn’t look like dough, take a handful of flour and keep kneading until the dough is complete and your hands aren’t as sticky anymore.

Once the dough is completed, start rolling out the dough into three sections. With those three sections cut or rip out small pieces of dough to make any size and any amount of cookies you want. You’ll also want to start placing the cookies onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake for 8 to 15 minutes in a preheated oven, or until golden. Let the cookies cool for about 2 minutes before removing them and placing them on a cookie platter.

Serve with your hot pumpkin spice latte and enjoy your batch of heaven!

