UNF 2021 Spring Break cancelled

Spring Break of 2021 will be cancelled in an attempt to continue mitigation of the coronavirus, according to a recent Osprey email from the university.

“We believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the Osprey community to return to campus with the virus after traveling during Spring Break,” the university said in a statement regarding their decision.

Due to this change in the calendar, the semester will end a week earlier than anticipated on Friday, April 23, 2021. Other Florida universities, such as the University of Florida and Florida State University, have also made the decision to cancel their Spring Break.

The University of North Florida says that their highest priority remains the health and safety of students, faculty and, staff.

Featured image courtesy of Hybrid via Unsplash.

