UNF’s Community First reopens after renovations and yearns to improve financial literacy

Featured image by Justin Nedrow.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Community First Credit Union on the University of North Florida’s campus is now open for continual business after completing renovations, and it’s eager to educate students about finance.

“One of the things that we, as a credit union, are set out to do is really help educate our young students,” said Branch Manager of the on campus credit union, Jose Angulo, “–whether they’re freshmen, or whether they’re seniors — to really learn aspects of every stage of building a financial wellness.”

College students, regardless of affiliation to UNF, can schedule consultations and find helpful resources to better handle their finances. The branch currently has 3,885 members.

The overhaul to modernize the branch began in spring after UNF extended the personal banking company’s long-term lease for an additional 10 years.

All interior components of the branch are new including decor, floorplans, and furniture.

Photo by Justin Nedrow.

The new lease includes scholarships provided by Community First in support of the new Center for Hick Honors College’s Entrepreneurship & Innovation, College of Education and Human Services, Student Emergency Relief Fund, and student wellness events, such as Market Days.

The credit union opened on the university’s campus in the early 2000s and officially made its home at the John A. Delaney Student Union in 2009. The location provides full financial support to anyone on campus.

