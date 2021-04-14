Simple money-saving hacks you need to try

Are you money-hungry? On the surface, transferring funds from your checking account into your savings account might seem like the easiest way to save money. However, there are lots of other simple money-saving habits that you can add to your life in order to save up.

Having some extra money stashed away for emergencies, necessities, or for your own personal pleasure is incredibly useful.

Here are 10 money-saving life hacks.

1. Set up an automatic savings transfer. Many banks will offer a system in which money can be automatically transferred into your savings account. For example, Wells Fargo offers a WAY2SAVE savings account where you can choose a feature option that will transfer $1 into your savings account from your checking account every single time you use your card.

2. Cut back on overall spending. It’s common knowledge that the best way to save money is not to spend it. Of course, not spending any money is practically impossible. So, cut down on spending money on things you don’t need. Do you really need to purchase that fifth candle when all your other candles at home still have plenty of wax left?

3. Stop going out to eat as much. Eating out at restaurants quickly adds up. Start cooking meals at home and limit going out to eat to once or twice a month.

4. Reduce the number of times you go out drinking every month. Alcohol adds up just as much as food does.

5. Don’t go grocery shopping hungry. Make a list of what you need. Going grocery shopping while you’re starving is likely going to cause you to buy anything and everything that looks appetizing. Make yourself a grocery list before going shopping and stick to it.

6. Start using coupons. Whether it’s for groceries or day-to-day items, coupons are going to reduce your spending, even if the coupon only takes off a couple of bucks.

7. Conserve energy to cut costs on your electric bill. Don’t leave lights on and try changing your bulbs to LEDs. Another great way to conserve energy is to wash your laundry in cold water.

8. Give yourself an allowance for each month. Hold yourself accountable for your spending and set an amount of money that you’ll allow yourself to spend every month. And of course, don’t go over that set amount.

9. Cancel some of your subscriptions. If you’re subscribed to three different music streaming services, think about getting rid of at least one of them. The same thing goes for TV streaming services. If you don’t want to get rid of your subscriptions and allow someone else to use your account, ask them to split the monthly subscription fee with you.

10. Start a good ole money jar. Toss extra cash or coins into the money jar and allow it to fill up. If the jar is full of coins, consider taking the change into Publix and using their coin conversion machine to transfer the coins into cash.

