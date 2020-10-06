What’s on the Florida Ballot?

It’s election season here in Florida, and there are many things on the ballot — not just candidates and positions. Florida, as outlined in its state constitution, has the capability to add amendments to the constitution via majority vote by Florida voters.

But what initiatives are on the ballot this year and what could it mean for UNF students?

Amendment 1: Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections

This amendment seems to be almost completely aesthetic, as the current wording in the constitution states that “every citizen” can vote. This amendment will change that wording to “only a citizen can vote.” It bears no legal difference, just a difference in wording.

Amendment 2: Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage

This is arguably the most fascinating one on the ballot this year. Current minimum wage in Florida is $8.56 an hour. If this amendment is approved, the minimum wage will be increased on a yearly basis, until it hits $15.00 an hour by 2026. This could have a pretty significant effect on students looking for jobs both while at school and after they’ve graduated.

Amendment 3: All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet

Florida currently has a closed primary system, where only members of a political party can vote in its primary. This amendment would open Florida’s primaries, allowing for independents, and unaffiliated voters to vote in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Amendment 4: Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments

This one is interesting, because it actually affects the direct vote of amendments, as explained previously. If this amendment passed, then all future amendments to the constitution voted on via direct voting, must be completed twice, in two separate elections, for the amendment to be approved.

Amendment 5: Limitation on Homestead Assessments

This amendment would extend the amount of time homeowners can transfer a tax break to a new property when they move. This could be significant for students living off-campus.

Amendment 6: Ad Valorem Tax Discount for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities

This amendment would permit tax discounts for veterans to be transferred over to their spouse upon their death. This could be a great benefit to spouses of veterans who are in ill-health.

These six amendments are very interesting. Come November, we will find out which, if any, get approved by Florida’s voters.

