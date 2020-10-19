Early voting begins today for most of Northeast Florida. Here’s what you need to know.

Featured Image courtesy of Hannah Lee/WOKV.

The 2020 election cycle is nearing its climax and Monday marks the beginning of the early voting period for several states, including Florida.

Voters lined up in large numbers early Monday morning at election sites throughout the state; some showed up hours before polling locations even opened to cast their ballots before Nov. 3.

This year is already projected to see high turnout compared to years past. Some experts predict that this election could see as many as 150 million votes cast, which would be a record.

For early in-person voting, voters can go to any early voting site within your district.

Duval and Nassau Counties early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day through Nov. 1. St. Johns County locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Clay County’s locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. The county’s early voting period runs through Oct. 31.

You can find information for local early voting below:

People have already been voting by mail nationwide for weeks. Voters who wish to vote by mail can still request an absentee ballot until Saturday, Oct. 24. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at your district’s Supervisor of Elections office or sent through the mail. However, they must make it to the Supervisor of Elections office by close of business on Election Day.

__