UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
UNF archaeology students dig at Black Hammock Island

UNF archaeology students dig at Black Hammock Island

2
UNF Baseball.

After a difficult season, UNF Baseball coach looking for more “consistent” 2025

3
Tattoo artist Paul Booth of the United States works during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Prominent tattoo artists from across the world displayed their skills in the Romanian capital over the weekend.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Thirty-two percent of Americans have tattoos: Do they still carry a stigma?

4
The Florida State Capitol building is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024. (AP photo/Francis Chung)

What will be on Florida ballots this election season

5
ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot that Open AI claims can “help with writing, learning, brainstorming and more.”

Students using generative AI to write essays and solve problems: Should we be worried?

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during their first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
UNF already offers bachelors and masters degrees in topics like computer science, data science, IT and more. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF logo.
UNF Baseball.
UNF archaeology students dig at Black Hammock Island

What candidates voters might see in this year’s ‘exceptionally close’ election

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
June 17, 2024

As Florida voters begin to line up at polling stations in November, here are the candidates they can expect to see on their ballots and what policies they represent.

The Democratic National Convention, where the nominee is officially picked, is not until August. However, current President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee with 3,886 pledged delegates, and Biden’s expected running mate is current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Some of Biden’s main campaign promises include protecting abortion rights and combating climate change.

The Republican National Convention is next month, but as of now, former President Donald Trump is the expected Republican candidate. According to the Associated Press, Trump has 2,231 pledged delegates. He has yet to declare a vice president.

Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump has pushed the issues of border security, a “war on drugs” and cutting back on corporate taxes.

Biden and Trump are currently slated to debate each other on June 27. It will be aired on CNN with no live audience.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during their first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Jill Stein is the likely Green Party nominee but has not declared a running mate yet. If the party nominates Stein at its annual meeting next month, it would be the third election she has represented the party. The party has ballot access in 18 states so far, including Florida. 

Stein has said the U.S. must take “decisive action” on climate change policies. She also supports wiping student loan debt for college students, opposes a federal abortion ban and supports the legalization of marijuana.

Chase Oliver was officially nominated by the Libertarian Party at its convention last month. Oliver and Independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West still do not have ballot access in Florida yet.

Oliver is a politician from Atlanta, Georgia, who has already run for the state’s U.S. Senate and House seats.

He has said he supports significant federal budget cuts, abolishing the death penalty and ending military support for Israel and Ukraine.

Kennedy said he would be “the greatest environmental president in American history” if elected.

According to the New York Times, he wants to eliminate subsidies for fossil fuels and reallocate the funds spent on the war in Ukraine for a plan that will “dramatically reduce abortions” in the U.S.

Cornel West is also a climate activist and supports declaring a climate emergency. He also wants to put police funding into communities, abolish the death penalty and establish free higher education and healthcare. 

Michael Binder, a political science professor at the University of North Florida, expects the election to be a close race between Trump and Biden. 

“It’s going to be an exceptionally close race … and I don’t think it’s going to be a circumstance where we necessarily know who’s going to win the race that Tuesday night,” Binder said. 

Floridians can register to vote and find their county’s polling locations online.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Candidate profile
SG - Student Government
Boyer raises his concerns on bullying within SG
Graphic courtesy of the Ignite Party.
UNF's Ignite Party
Courtesy of Inspire Party.
UNF's Inspire Party
Graphic Courtesy of the Solidarity Party.
UNF's Solidarity Party
Photo of David Catone (upper left), Danielle Comeaux (middle left), Darryl Boyer (bottom left), Michael Keough (top right), Dillon Barber (middle right), Selma Besirevic (bottom right), Courtesy of the Charge Party.
UNF's Charge Party
A look into the 2020 First Lady candidates
A look into the 2020 First Lady candidates
More in Election Guides
The Florida State Capitol building is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024. (AP photo/Francis Chung)
What will be on Florida ballots this election season
A QR code sign is displayed at Florida Atlantic University on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. for students to register to vote. Abortion and marijuana will be on Floridas November ballot, and these issues are critical issues for young voters. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
Florida 2024 ballot measures: Why college students should care
Voters line up outside Beaches Library on Monday morning to cast their vote early. (Photo courtesy of Hannah Lee/ WOKV)
Early voting begins today for most of Northeast Florida. Here's what you need to know.
Photo by Facebook.
Today is the deadline to register to vote in Florida and a handful of other states -- are you registered?
Photo by Facebook.
Early voting for Florida's primary begins this week: What you need to know
Photo by Facebook.
What you need to know before you vote
More in Latest
UNF already offers bachelors and masters degrees in topics like computer science, data science, IT and more. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF introducing first Ph.D. program in the fall
UNF logo.
UNF campus alert warns of phone scam
UNF Baseball.
After a difficult season, UNF Baseball coach looking for more “consistent” 2025
UNF archaeology students dig at Black Hammock Island
UNF archaeology students dig at Black Hammock Island
Tattoo artist Paul Booth of the United States works during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Prominent tattoo artists from across the world displayed their skills in the Romanian capital over the weekend.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Thirty-two percent of Americans have tattoos: Do they still carry a stigma?
ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot that Open AI claims can “help with writing, learning, brainstorming and more.”
Students using generative AI to write essays and solve problems: Should we be worried?

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *