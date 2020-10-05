Today is the deadline to register to vote in Florida and a handful of other states — are you registered?

Today, Oct. 5, marks the final day that you can register to participate in the 2020 Presidential Election in Florida and a handful of other states — so if you have yet to register now is your last chance to participate in the general election.

This Oct. 5 deadline applies to Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio Tennessee, and Texas.

If you have a valid Florida drivers licence or an ID issued by the Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles go to registertovote.gov. Make sure to also have the last four digits of your social security number as well as the issue date of your license and or ID. Make sure to do it as soon as possible.

If you feel uncomfortable going to a polling office, today is also the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot. If you have yet to request a mail-in ballot, make sure to do so by Oct. 24.

While the date of the general election is Nov. 3, registered voters can vote early starting on Oct. 19 through Nov. 2.

Whether you vote early, go to the polls or vote by mail, your vote matters.

