Student Government elections begin soon

Nathan Turoff, Student Government Reporter
October 19, 2020

The upcoming UNF Student Government fall 2020 elections will be the first contested elections for Student Government in nearly 6 years, and will begin this week. Here is some necessary information about the election events:

The first day of in-person voting, Tuesday Oct. 21, will be held at the Student Union Plaza, and the Library walkway. The polling booths will be open from 9a.m.-6p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

For students not comfortable voting in person due to COVID-19, online voting is available starting tomorrow at 9a.m.  and will end on Wednesday Oct. 21 at 6p.m. The ballot, while not submittable yet, can be previewed to give students insight on the candidates and referendums on the table this election season.

QR code for ballot, and relevant voting information. Image courtesy of UNF Student Government Office of Elections.

Several referendums to the Student Government Constitution will be on the ballot this semester, in addition to the twenty open Senate seats. 33 students are running to fill these Senate seats. The majority of candidates are hailing from UNF’s two political parties: The Solidarity Party, dedicated to “Transparency, representation, and results,” and the Ignite Party, committed to a “safe, inclusive, and fun” campus. There are some independent candidates, with no party affiliation.

All students are highly encouraged to participate in this election, as this will determine the direction the Student Government body will take in the future. This is certain to be a very intriguing election here at UNF, and Spinnaker will keep you updated as the results are announced.

