Downtown Jacksonville to host numerous Halloween events

Darvin Nelson, News Editor
October 21, 2020

Downtown Jacksonville is safely hosting a spooky “Halloweek” with a socially distanced movie screening of the Disney classic “Hocus Pocus”,  food trucks, and more. Jacksonville’s new “Halloweek” will be held from Monday, Oct. 26 until Friday, Oct. 30. 

Two free showings of “Hocus Pocus” will be screened on Thursday Oct. 29 at 6:30p.m. and 9:30p.m. at the former Landing Lawn. There will be free popcorn and tasty treats.

Participants must register online in advance to reserve their space.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs and are allowed to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. Although, food trucks and local brews and spirits will be available for purchase. Pets are also welcome.  Masks are required, costumes are encouraged, and all ages are welcome.

Downtown Vision invites citizens to hunt and collect QR codes to receive a Halloween treat. The hunt is located on the app Eventzee — available in Apple and Google Play app stores.

People are encouraged to visit at least 10 participating businesses and scan the QR codes displayed throughout the week. Businesses will be handing out candy to the hunters.

Searchers who scan 10 QR codes will receive a $20 e-Gift Card through email and be entered to receive more prizes. 

James Weldon Johnson Park will also be hosting Hollow’s Fest, an array of costumed events from Oct. 26-30 between 11a.m. and 2p.m. The week’s events:

  • Monday: Disney Day – Dress in a Disney themed costume and enjoy live Disney music around lunchtime.
  • Tuesday: Superheroes Vs. Supervillains
  • Wednesday: Fright Night along with live Jazz music by Joe Watts.
  • Thursday: Bewitched: “The Coven”
  • Friday: Duval Dress-Up Jam featuring The Groove Coalition.

Halloween will be held on a Saturday, and the night will be lit by the month’s second Full Moon.

Featured image by Darvin Nelson.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

