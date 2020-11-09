UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Osprey Productions presents another drive-in movie

Erik Feliciano, Reporter
November 9, 2020

Osprey Life & Production is back with another movie to roll your car up to. If you’re missing the feeling of going to the cinema but also want to stay safe and socially distanced, why not join your fellow Ospreys in another Drive-In Movie at Lot 18 on Friday, Nov. 13 at 8p.m.

The film being featured is unknown at the moment.

The event is free your Osprey 1card, and is funded by the Student Life and Services Fee. More Osprey Life and production events can be found here.

Featured image from Denise Jans via Unsplash.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

