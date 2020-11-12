UNF collaborates with Fulda University in Germany

The UNF sociology, anthropology, and social work programs will be working with Fulda University of Applied Science in Germany through the Globalized World Program for an intercultural learning opportunity.

“We are most excited about collaborating with institutions around the globe to create new learning opportunities for social work students,” Associate Professor of Social Work & Chair of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work Jennifer Spaulding-Givens says.

In recent years, UNF faculty have traveled to Fulda University to teach International Perspectives courses as a part of Fulda’s social work degree program. The new project reflects the next phase in their ongoing collaboration to create new international learning opportunities for UNF and Fulda students.

As a part of the project, two UNF social work students will be given the opportunity to travel to Germany with social work faculty and contribute to the planning process.

“Their insights will be helpful in developing courses that meet students’ needs and interests,” Spaulding-Givens says.

The program is funded by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and will offer UNF social work students and faculty the chance to work with universities from Australia, Germany, and Namibia. They will collaborate to expand an international array of courses that puts online learning in a world of both physical and virtual meetings abroad, or blended mobility.

Fulda and UNF social work students and instructors will collaborate to develop online courses. The intercultural experience supports UNF undergraduate social work programs and practice skills, and Fulda students’ English-study experience.

“This is a unique opportunity for faculty to gain international perspectives and embrace new technologies and pedagogies to truly globalize social work education,” Spaulding-Givens says.

