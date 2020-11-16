Enjoy these events for International Education Week

International Education Week (I.E.W.) starts today, and celebrates the academic and cultural exchange programs worldwide. From Monday, Nov. 16 until Thursday, Nov. 19, UNF will celebrate the week with a variety of virtual events.

Monday, Nov. 16:

Online Book Display: The International Center partners with the UNF Library to host an Online Book Display. Ospreys will be able to access many international resources, such as ebooks, media, and free resources. You can see the book display here.

Free Masks: Students can get a free international themed face mask from the Osprey Café, UNF Library, English Language Program, and International Center.

Tuesday, Nov. 17:

Peace Corps Prep Event / 10a.m.: Presentation from the PC program co-advisors detailing the certificate program. Students can hear from a PC Prep Alumni on how the program benefited their career after graduation. Zoom ID: 937 6349 4368.

SAILS Scholarship Information / 11a.m.-12p.m.: The Student Affairs International Scholarship (SAILS) is a study abroad scholarship that students can apply for. The scholarship is competitive and gives funding for undergraduate and graduate international academic experiences. Recipients can get $1,500 for a short-term (less than 10 weeks) international activity or $2,500 for a long-term (10 weeks or longer) international activity. The scholarship is funded by the Student Life and Services Fee.

Students describe life abroad in Spain and Germany / 12:30p.m.-1:30p.m.: Two students currently studying abroad in Germany and Spain will discuss life in other countries, how they are finding campus life and classes, and share their thoughts on studying abroad during this time. You can make a required registration here to receive the Zoom link.

Wednesday, Nov.18:

Develop Your Entrepreneurial Muscle / 11a.m.-12p.m.: Use this chance to learn about the European Innovation Academy opportunity to study in Portugal. Anni Sinijarv, CEO of EIA, will discuss the three-week summer program that allows students to earn credits, work on an international team with international mentors to develop a business, and pitch to a panel of Silicon Valley venture capitalists. You can make a required registration here to receive the Zoom link.

Osprey Cafe: The cafe will be serving international foods:

Chicken Enchilada casserole

Argentinian Chimichurri Pork Loin

Fajita Vegetables

Cilantro Lime Brown Rice

Black Bean & Spinach Enchiladas

Action Station: Chilled Soba Noodles with Seared Tofu

Thursday, Nov. 19:

Discussion Panel – International Viewpoints on Artificial Intelligence / 1p.m.: The English Language Program will be hosting a panel where students will discuss the use of A.I. in various global settings. Zoom ID: 934 9153 8534.

Cooking Demonstration / 3p.m.-4p.m.: Chef Dennis Chan, owner of the restaurant Blue Bamboo, will be holding a virtual cooking demonstration. Chef Chan specializes in Asian comfort cuisine and will show students how to upgrade their standard noodles into a fancy ramen dish. To register for this event, contact [email protected].

“This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and Department of Education aims to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences,” UNF said.

Featured image by Alex Carmichael via Unsplash.

