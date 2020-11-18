Professional chef to teach Ospreys how to up their noodle game

If you’re tired of the same boring, repetitive recipes, look no further. On Thursday Nov. 19, from 3p.m. to 4p.m., a special virtual cooking tutorial will be hosted by Chef Dennis Chan, the owner of Blue Bamboo restaurant in Jacksonville.

Chef Chan specializes in Asian comfort cuisine. During the Zoom meeting, he will show how to bring the standard noodle into a fancy ramen dish.

The definition of ramen is quick-cooking noodles. To the everyday college student, that translates as life-saving noodles. The college kid culinary cooking experience is centered around ingredients that are inexpensive and easy. The ramen noodle provides these characteristics and potentially so much more.

Grab the ingredients and cook along with Chef Chan, or join just to watch the tutorial. The event is free for the first 50 students who sign up. The Zoom link and further information will be provided to those who register.

To register, contact [email protected].

Featured image from Google Drive Images.

___