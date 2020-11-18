UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Professional chef to teach Ospreys how to up their noodle game

Hayley Simonson, Police Reporter
November 18, 2020

If you’re tired of the same boring, repetitive recipes, look no further. On Thursday Nov. 19, from 3p.m. to 4p.m., a special virtual cooking tutorial will be hosted by Chef Dennis Chan, the owner of Blue Bamboo restaurant  in Jacksonville.

Chef Chan specializes in Asian comfort cuisine. During the Zoom meeting, he will show how to bring the standard noodle into a fancy ramen dish. 

The definition of ramen is quick-cooking noodles. To the everyday college student, that translates as life-saving noodles. The college kid culinary cooking experience is centered around ingredients that are inexpensive and easy. The ramen noodle provides these characteristics and potentially so much more. 

Grab the ingredients and cook along with Chef Chan, or join just to watch the tutorial. The event is free for the first 50 students who sign up. The Zoom link and further information will be provided to those who register. 

To register, contact [email protected].  

Featured image from Google Drive Images.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Hayley Simonson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Featured Image by Patrick Tomasso via Unsplash.

    Daily

    The dos and dont’s of traveling during the holiday season

  • July 31, 2019 - Detroit, Michigan, U.S. - JOE BIDEN and KAMALA HARRIS pose for the photo spray during a commercial break at the second of two Democratic Debates in Detroit hosted by CNN and sanctioned by the DNC.(Credit Image: © Brian Cahn/ZUMA Wire)

    Daily

    What to expect from Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    Jacksonville COVID cases on the rise, most since July

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    CVS selected by CDC as COVID-19 vaccine provider

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    UNF reports new COVID cases doubled last week

  • Photo courtesy of Unsplash.com

    Daily

    Jacksonville mayor extends mask mandate for 30 more days

  • Photo courtesy of Unsplash.com

    Daily

    Jacksonville mask mandate will expire today unless extended by mayor

  • FILE - In this May 3, 2020, file photo the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court opens a new term Monday, Oct. 5. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

    Daily

    AP: Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

  • COVID-19 and Jacksonville: a timeline of events

    Community

    COVID-19 and Jacksonville: a timeline of events

  • Homeless, hungry and unhealthy: UNF student faces all three possibilities

    Community

    Homeless, hungry and unhealthy: UNF student faces all three possibilities

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
Professional chef to teach Ospreys how to up their noodle game